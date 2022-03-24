NDLEA arrests kingpin behind Ghana-bound cocaine

also intercepts 1.9million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have seized over 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol and Codeine imported into the country from Pakistan and United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos. This is also as the agency has arrested one of the kingpins behind the attempt to smuggle 11.93 kilograms of Cocaine to Accra, Ghana, through the Seme land border, Lagos. The 50-year-old suspect, Oyewunmi Ademola Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, at Mile 2 area of Lagos after series of follow-up operations, following the arrest of a driver, Osagie Anthony, with the 11.913kg cocaine at Gbaji, Seme-Badagry Expressway on January 23. Among the seizures made by the anti-drug agency are 40 cartons of Co-Codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine, which is classified as Opioid, seized from a freight agent one, Eraikhueme Ehis.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday, said the seizure made on Thursday March 10 translates to 349,800 tablets weighing 336kg. The consignment came from London, UK as a consolidated cargo through the SAHCO Import Shed of the airport. The consolidated cargo was declared as personal effects, but was later discovered to contain some medicaments. Babafemi said in the same vein, no less than 1,584,000 tablets of Tramadol were recovered on Tuesday March 15, by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs Service personnel at the airport.

The seizure includes 17 cartons of 250mg Tramadol branded as “Tamra” weighing 669.70kg and five cartons of 225mg Tramadol under the brand name “Royal” with a gross weight of 217.15kg. The psychotropic substance, which was imported into the country from Pakistan was smuggled through the airport tarmac using one of the vehicles of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and was intercepted at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Personnel Yard. Two suspects: Ofijeh John, a SAHCO driver and One Nyam Gazu Alex who is a security guard with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...