NDLEA arrests lady attempting to smuggle cocaine to boyfriend in their custody

Attempts by desperate drug cartels to smuggle out millions of illicit drug tablets across Lagos and other parts of the country for the festive season have been frustrated by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said they were able to make a seizure of 8,381,600 capsules and tablets of Tramadol as well as 56,782 bottles of codeine, among others in major raids in some parts of the state. Babafemi said ahead of Christmas, the Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) had ordered the officers to sustain surveillance on some target areas at Satellite Town and Alaba Rago areas of the state. The Satellite Town target was eventually raided on Thursday December 23, and drug kingpin, Ezekiel Ibe, was arrested and over five tons of high milligrams of Tramadol; 225mg and 100mg were recovered from his warehouse.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of seized drugs show, 991,600 Tramadol tablets and 390,000 capsules of same weighing 5,468.894 kilogrammes. In another raid on Monday December 20, following the surveillance in a notorious neighborhood at Alaba Rago, Alaba area of the state, one Surajo Mohammed was also arrested with 941.14kg cannabis, while 56,782 bottles of codeine were seized from the store of another drug lord who is at large. Also, operatives of the Agency have also arrested a 22-yearold Amaka Ogonachukwu for attempting to smuggle wraps of cocaine concealed in cooked white rice for her boyfriend, Monday Imagbebenikaro, (40), in the custody of the Edo State command of NDLEA. Imagbebenikaro was arrested along Airport Road, Benin City, in Oredo Local Government Area, for dealing in crack cocaine, Cannabis Sativa and Danabel (Anabolic steroids).

Similarly, an outbound passenger to Italy on Turkish Airline, Ovire Cyril was also arrested with 114 wraps of heroin with a gross weight of 1.80kg during routine search at Gate “C’ Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos. The drugs were concealed inside the pockets of four jean trousers, packed in a black suitcase. The suspect who confessed that he was pushed into the crime by hardship after he lost his Job, claimed he was promised Five Thousand Euros (€5,000.00) if he successfully delivers the consignment in Italy.

