NDLEA arrests man at Abuja airport for ingesting 87 wraps of cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a narcotic trafficker, Ibeh Ejike at the Nnamdi Azikiwe InternationalAirport, Abujaforingesting 87 wraps of cocaine. The 41-year-old suspect who was arrested on August 25, upon his arrival on boardanEthiopianAirlineflight911from Kigali via Addis Ababa was taken in for secondary check during which he tested positive to ingestion of illicit substance. TheAgency spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said while under observation, he excreted 87 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.884 kilograms. Ibeh who imports cloths for sale hails  fromOwerrizikealavillageinOrumbaLocal Government Area of Anambra State. In the same vein, a Lagos based drug dealer, Eze Celestine has been arrested following the interception of 4.15kilograms of methamphetamine consignment going to London, the United Kingdom at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on August 13. Babafemisaidthedrugwasconcealed in tins of tomato branded ‘sunripe’ and packaged for the driver of a freight forwardingcompanytodeliverattheairport export shed for onward movement to the UK. Though the freight company’s driver was initially arrested, follow up investigations and subsequent sting operation led to the arrest of the kingpin behind the consignment, one Eze Celestine, at his Coker, Surulere, Lagos home on August 25. He hails from Isu village in Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State

