NDLEA arrests physically challenged lady drug-dealer

..intercepts large drug consignments at Lagos, Abuja airports, arrest 9 traffickers

A 35-year-old physically challenged lady, Kasarachi Onumajuru has been arrested for hiding under her condition to deal in drugs at Umudumaonu community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with no fewer than 11 members of another trafficking syndicate in connection with the seizures.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said first on the list of those arrested in connection with the seizures was Ofor Chima who had on May 20, attempted to export to Dubai, UAE, 200 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 30.20kg concealed in 40 sacks of bitter leaf through the SAHCO export shed, at cargo wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Babafemi said on the same day, 10 cartons of khat with a gross weight of 354.600kg were also seized at the NAHCO import shed of the airport. The following day, on May 21, a freight agent, Roland Orinami was also arrested by NDLEA operatives attached to the local wing of the Lagos airport with1.90kg Loud, a variant of cannabis, factory packed in some bottles while trying to send same via flight to Abuja. He said a follow up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of a taxi driver; Nsikak Evans sent to collect the consignment.

Whose confession also led to the arrest of the actual owner, one Adesanya Olakunle at his house in Life Camp area of Abuja. Adesanya who claims to be into Information Technol ogy, accepted ownership of the seized drug, which he said was meant for an upcoming birthday party of one of his friends. On Tuesday May 24, another freight agent, Moshood Olaide was arrested at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA when he presented a cargo containing psychotropic substances heading to Dubai.

The illegal consignment was packed into other items such as can drinks, liquid bitters and other non-controlled drugs. The seized drugs include Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol and MDMA. A follow up operation led to the arrest of another suspect linked to the crime, Olagboye Selim on May 27.

Also on the same day, operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service at NAHCO import shed transferred 15 cartons of khat leaf with a gross weight of 256.70kg, which came into the country on Royal Air Moroc to NDLEA command at the airport.

