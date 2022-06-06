Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests physically challenged lady drug-dealer

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

..intercepts large drug consignments at Lagos, Abuja  airports, arrest 9 traffickers

 

A 35-year-old physically challenged lady, Kasarachi Onumajuru has been arrested for hiding under her condition to deal in drugs at Umudumaonu community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

 

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with no fewer than 11 members of another trafficking syndicate in connection with the seizures.

 

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said first on the list of those arrested in connection with the seizures was Ofor Chima who had on May 20, attempted to export to Dubai, UAE, 200 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 30.20kg concealed in 40 sacks of bitter leaf through the SAHCO export shed, at cargo wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

 

Babafemi said on the same day, 10 cartons of khat with a gross weight of 354.600kg were also seized at the NAHCO import shed of the airport. The following day, on May 21, a freight agent, Roland Orinami was also arrested by NDLEA operatives attached to the local wing of the Lagos airport with1.90kg Loud, a variant of cannabis, factory packed in some bottles while trying to send same via flight to Abuja. He said a follow up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of a taxi driver; Nsikak Evans sent to collect the consignment.

 

Whose confession also led to the arrest of the actual owner, one Adesanya Olakunle at his house in Life Camp area of Abuja. Adesanya who claims to be into Information Technol  ogy, accepted ownership of the seized drug, which he said was meant for an upcoming birthday party of one of his friends. On Tuesday May 24, another freight agent, Moshood Olaide was arrested at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA when he presented a cargo containing psychotropic substances heading to Dubai.

 

The illegal consignment was packed into other items such as can drinks, liquid bitters and other non-controlled drugs. The seized drugs include Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol and MDMA. A follow up operation led to the arrest of another suspect linked to the crime, Olagboye Selim on May 27.

 

Also on the same day, operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service at NAHCO import shed transferred 15 cartons of khat leaf with a gross weight of 256.70kg, which came into the country on Royal Air Moroc to NDLEA command at the airport.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Egyptian chef arrested after making cupcakes with penis decorations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Egyptian security forces have arrested a pastry chef who supplied cupcakes with penis decorations for a private birthday party at a sporting club in a wealthy Cairo neighbourhood. In the latest example of the Egyptian state’s attempts to control public morality, which tend to target women, the female chef was arrested at her home […]
Metro & Crime

Man recovered dead from well in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A man, Abdulfatai Taiye, has been retrieved dead from a well in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State. This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle. He said:     “The incident occurred around 19:15hrs at Ile Asaba Compound Offa, after the people […]
Metro & Crime

Girl, 14, ‘Takes Over’ in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano There was a symbolic ‘take over’ of the Kano State Government by a 14-year-old girl, Atika Aminu Yankaba on Monday, to mark this year’s International Girl Child Day, organised between High Level Women Advocacy and UNICEF. Speaking after ‘taking power’ from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Atika ‘called’ a State Executive Council meeting, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica