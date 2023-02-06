Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, school teacher, others

…intercepts Europe-bound drug consignments at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs. Onome Sylvester, after 800grams of skunk were discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai, United Arab Emirate. Mrs Sylvester was arrested at the NAHCO export shed of the airport on Monday, January 30. Also arrested is a 40-yearold secondary school teacher, Sani Isah by the operatives at a house in Jekadefari area of Gombe State on Thursday, January 2 for dealing in new psychoactive substance, Akuskura. While, 2,198 bottles of the substance concealed in six bags were recovered from him, he claimed to have started the illicit business since 2018.

In a statement yesterday the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said an attempt to export large consignments of illicit drugs especially cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and ephedrine to Dubai, United Arab Emirate and Europe through various disingenuous modes of concealment by desperate drug cartels via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos have again been frustrated by operatives of the NDLEA.

 

