Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine in footwears at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

  • Intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth heading to Australia, Cyprus

 

Taiwo Jimoh

A 56-year-old widow and mother of four, Mrs. Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos over her attempt to traffic 400grams of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The suspect who claims to be a businesswoman trading in adults and childrens wears on Lagos Island was intercepted on Sunday November 13, while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight going to Saudi Arabia via Doha. Upon a critical examination of the pair of sandals she was wearing, two parcels of cocaine weighing 400grams were recovered from them.

In a statement Sunday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said attempts by a tricycle parts seller, Ayoade Tayo to send 1kg of Tramadol 225mg and Rohypnol to Istanbul, Turkey via Cairo on an Egypt Airline flight same day were also frustrated by NDLEA operatives who arrested him. He was at the airport to hand over the drugs hidden inside a bag of food items to an intending passenger, Idowu Ayoade but was arrested before he succeeded in doing that.

Also, an intending passenger to Oman via Asky airline, Agbamuche Nkeonye and a lady, Adeoye Oluwakemi Fatimo who accompanied him to present a bag containing varieties of foodstuffs and body lotion which were used to conceal 1.10kg Cannabis and some Rohypnol capsules were also arrested at the departure hall of the Lagos airport on Thursday, November 18.

While, Anti-narcotics officers attached to the SAHCO export shed of the airport equally foiled attempts by traffickers to smuggle consignments of cannabis and ecstasy tablets concealed in three tubers of yam going to Dubai, UAE on Wednesday, November 17.

Meanwhile, the freight agent, who presented the yams for export, Inegbu Ugochi Akunna was promptly arrested while the consignor, Ahmodu Sulaimon was also nabbed thereafter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Domestic violence: 365 convicted as Lagos records 10,007 cases

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

• Says 2,980 children emotionally abused The Lagos State government Wednesday said that it has received a total of 10,007 reported cases which include Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence perpetrated against Adults & Children, saying that no fewer than 2980 children have experienced emotional abuse. The government also disclosed that its Directorate of Public Prosecutions […]
Metro & Crime

Imo on fire as security agents, unknown gunmen engage in gun battle

Posted on Author Reporter

  There was pandemonium in some parts of Orlu and Orsu local government areas of Imo State as gunmen and security agents engaged in a gun battle. It was learnt that the gun duel which started on Saturday night, continued into the morning of Sunday. The incident made residents scamper for safety. The security operatives […]
Metro & Crime

Diri signs Bayelsa’s anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State government has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing as armed herders would from now be arrested. The Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021 was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa. Diri said the essence of the law was to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica