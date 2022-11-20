NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine in footwears at Lagos airport

Intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth heading to Australia, Cyprus

Taiwo Jimoh

A 56-year-old widow and mother of four, Mrs. Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos over her attempt to traffic 400grams of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The suspect who claims to be a businesswoman trading in adults and childrens wears on Lagos Island was intercepted on Sunday November 13, while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight going to Saudi Arabia via Doha. Upon a critical examination of the pair of sandals she was wearing, two parcels of cocaine weighing 400grams were recovered from them.

In a statement Sunday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said attempts by a tricycle parts seller, Ayoade Tayo to send 1kg of Tramadol 225mg and Rohypnol to Istanbul, Turkey via Cairo on an Egypt Airline flight same day were also frustrated by NDLEA operatives who arrested him. He was at the airport to hand over the drugs hidden inside a bag of food items to an intending passenger, Idowu Ayoade but was arrested before he succeeded in doing that.

Also, an intending passenger to Oman via Asky airline, Agbamuche Nkeonye and a lady, Adeoye Oluwakemi Fatimo who accompanied him to present a bag containing varieties of foodstuffs and body lotion which were used to conceal 1.10kg Cannabis and some Rohypnol capsules were also arrested at the departure hall of the Lagos airport on Thursday, November 18.

While, Anti-narcotics officers attached to the SAHCO export shed of the airport equally foiled attempts by traffickers to smuggle consignments of cannabis and ecstasy tablets concealed in three tubers of yam going to Dubai, UAE on Wednesday, November 17.

Meanwhile, the freight agent, who presented the yams for export, Inegbu Ugochi Akunna was promptly arrested while the consignor, Ahmodu Sulaimon was also nabbed thereafter.

