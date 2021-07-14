NDLEA arrests seven barons, seizes 843kg of skunk, cocaine

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted three major inter-state drug cartels supplying illicit substances suspected to be skunk and cocaine in Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue states. The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that the drugs recovered from the suspects weighed over 843 kilograms while at least seven of the drug kingpins behind the syndicates were arrested in separate raids.

Babafemi said in a bid to evade the frequent road interdiction efforts by officers of the Kogi State command of the agency, a cartel led by a 45-year-old man, Augustine Emmanuel, opted to move its consignments through the waterways between Edo and Kogi states.

He said: “They were, however, intercepted on July 12 at a Jetty in Idah, Kogi State, where a Toyota Avalon car with registration number Lagos SMK 345 CG, loaded with 487kg of cannabis and ferried across the waterways from Agenebode, Edo State to the Jetty in Idah, was seized and the syndicate leader arrested.” Also, in Nasarawa State, a team of NDLEA operatives had on Thursday July 8 raided one of the most hostile drug joints in the state capital. “About 356kg of cannabis and various psychotropic substances were recovered, with the arrest of four major drug dealers including the most notorious drug kingpin in Nasarawa State called ‘Boogie’ while his real name is Muhammed Umar. His drug distribution tentacles cut across Kano, Plateau, Benue and parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. “Curiously, some quantities of cocaine were intercepted in Benue on 8, 9, and 13 July.

The first dealer, John Aondosoo, was arrested in Makurdi on Thursday with 28.6g of crack cocaine and after initial interrogation, it was discovered that his supplier, Henry Ezeomah, would bring more supplies in the early hours of Friday from Obosi in Anambra State.

