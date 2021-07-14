Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests seven barons, seizes 843kg of skunk, cocaine

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted three major inter-state drug cartels supplying illicit substances suspected to be skunk and cocaine in Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue states. The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that the drugs recovered from the suspects weighed over 843 kilograms while at least seven of the drug kingpins behind the syndicates were arrested in separate raids.

Babafemi said in a bid to evade the frequent road interdiction efforts by officers of the Kogi State command of the agency, a cartel led by a 45-year-old man, Augustine Emmanuel, opted to move its consignments through the waterways between Edo and Kogi states.

He said: “They were, however, intercepted on July 12 at a Jetty in Idah, Kogi State, where a Toyota Avalon car with registration number Lagos SMK 345 CG, loaded with 487kg of cannabis and ferried across the waterways from Agenebode, Edo State to the Jetty in Idah, was seized and the syndicate leader arrested.” Also, in Nasarawa State, a team of NDLEA operatives had on Thursday July 8 raided one of the most hostile drug joints in the state capital. “About 356kg of cannabis and various psychotropic substances were recovered, with the arrest of four major drug dealers including the most notorious drug kingpin in Nasarawa State called ‘Boogie’ while his real name is Muhammed Umar. His drug distribution tentacles cut across Kano, Plateau, Benue and parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. “Curiously, some quantities of cocaine were intercepted in Benue on 8, 9, and 13 July.

The first dealer, John Aondosoo, was arrested in Makurdi on Thursday with 28.6g of crack cocaine and after initial interrogation, it was discovered that his supplier, Henry Ezeomah, would bring more supplies in the early hours of Friday from Obosi in Anambra State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Midnight fire guts 18 houses, renders many homeless in Otukpo

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*LG chair visits, sympathizes with victims Hundreds of people including women and children were rendered homeless and properties worth millions of naira destroyed as midnight fire on Wednesday razed over 18 houses in Akwete in Alan Council Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State. The conflagration, which started when some people were asleep, […]
Metro & Crime

Body of man snatched from police found in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Body of a 40-year-old man, Wale Kalejaiye, declared missing after hoodlums attacked policemen at Akodo, Lagos State, has been recovered. Kalejaiye was snatched from policemen attached to the Inspector- General of Police Monitoring Unit (IG Monitoring Unit) during an attempt to arrest some criminals in the area.   The victim’s body was recovered on Saturday […]
Metro & Crime

Four persons die in auto crash in Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Tragedy struck late Saturday night in Ogbomoso town in Oyo State when a motorist lost control of his car due to mechanical fault and rammed into a shop, killing a mother and her two children and another person on the spot. The tragic incident occurred within the community beside Crown FC Hostel along Ogbomoso Parapo, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica