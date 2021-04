*3000 persons displaced Daniel Atori, Minna At least six persons have been confirmed killed with five others abducted and over 20 persons severely injured in a simultaneous operation by armed bandits said to number over 200 in 12 villages in Paikoro Local Government of Niger State. Our Correspondent learnt that the bandits began the simultaneous […]

Private sector-led Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) has handed over food supply relief packages worth N1.4 billion to the Lagos State government for distribution to the indigent and elderly citizens as part of measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. At the handover ceremony at the Governor’s Office, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, the coalition said the food […]

Kwara State Government has met all requirements governing the disbursement of Aliko Dangote Foundation Micro-Grants for 16,000 rural women across the state. The Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Zouera Youssoufou (Mrs), in a letter of offer and accepted on behalf of the government of the state by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Intervention, […]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it has arrested a Chadian Boko Haram drug supplier in Taraba State and a trans-border trafficker in Yobe State. It has also recovered 477grammes of cocaine and heroin in Kaduna State. One of the suspects, Adama Uomar Issa, was arrested on Wednesday, March 31 in Jalingo, Taraba State with 21.70Kg of Tramadol 225mg and 250mg. Also seized from him were 15.7Kg of Exol.5; 100,050 France CAF and N61, 000.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica