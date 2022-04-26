Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests suspected drug baron behind N3bn Tramado llinked to Abba Kyari’s team

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, alleged to be behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

 

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said after months of surveillance and evading arrest, Ukatu who is Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies was eventually nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday April 13.

 

Babafemi said investigations reveal that he has been  a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

 

This is in addition to operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money. Ukatu came under watch last year after five cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized from his staff on May 4, 2021 when he sent them to sell to undercover police officers (unknown to Ukatu) from the then Kyari-led IRT of the Nigeria    Police, Ikeja Lagos.

 

The price of a carton of Tramadol was negotiated at N17million each as against the then black market value that ranged between N18million and N20million a carton in Lagos.

 

The agency spokesperson said after the arrest of Ukatu’s staff: Pius Enidom and Sunday Ibekwete, Kyari’s men were then led by the suspects to Mallinson’s warehouse at Ojota in Lagos where 197 additional cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized by the IRT Team. The monetary value of the 202 cartons of Tramado  seized from Mallinson in one day was over N3billion.

 

Three weeks after the seizure, the Kyari’s IRT team transferred only 12 cartons of the Tramadol with one truck and a suspect to the Lagos Command of the NDLEA, leaving 190 cartons unaccounted for.

 

After over eight months of following the lead, anti-narcotic officers of the Agency eventually arrested Ukatu at the Lagos airport. Kyari and four top members of his team are already facing trial for a different, but similar offence at a Federal High Court in Abuja

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kogi: 4 dead after 18-seater bus plunges into river

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Four corpses were recovered on Tuesday evening after an 18-seater bus plunged into the popularly called ‘Black River’, a tributary of River Niger at Kotonkarfe in Kogi State. A combined team of the Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, however, rescued 13 others while one passenger […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Gunmen kidnap three-year old girl, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a three-year-old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 8:00pm within Second Gate axis of the Army Barracks, along Ondo Road, Akure. The gunmen struck when the mother of the kidnapped girl and the victim were about to enter the gate to […]
Metro & Crime

Landlord demands N105m rent from Bayelsa PDP

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The landlord of the building that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa State once used as it’s secretariat, Mr Chubby Ben Walson at the weekend urged the leadership of the party in the state to ensure it settles the six years arrears of his rent amounting to N105 million before vacating his property.   Walton, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica