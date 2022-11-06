NDLEA arrests two Pakistanis, blind Nigerien, son over cocaine, skunk trafficking

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos with 8 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a public address system while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahole, Pakistan via Doha.

The two suspects: Asif Muhammed, 45 and Hussain Naveed, 57, who hold Nigerian residence permits suspected to be fake are frequent travelers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business. They were arrested on Saturday, November 5, at the Lagos airport barely a week after they came to Nigeria, on Sunday, October 30.

The breakthrough came as the agency operatives nabbed two wanted drug kingpins and recovered 788,400 opioid pills, 2,685.5kg others.

Operatives at the SAHCO import shed of the airport on Friday November, 4, seized 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg imported from Karachi, Pakistan. The consignment has a total weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid.

The previous day, Thursday November 3, operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the airport also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs: Cannabis, Cocaine and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohyphnol concealed in footwears and soap packs going to UAE, Dubai. A 32-year-old Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo who presented the consignment for export was arrested.

Meanwhile, two businessmen who have been on the run for months over their involvement in drug trafficking have been arrested by anti-narcotic officers assigned to track them. Nnebo Ikechukwu Christopher who has been wanted for his role in the importation of 40 cartons containing 346,800 pills of Co-codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine seized at the cargo wing of the MMIA local airport since March 2022, was arrested on Thursday, November 3.

In the same vein, operatives on the trail of an automobile parts dealer, Omeje Oliver (a.k.a David Mark) since April eventually arrested him on Monday, October 31, in Enugu where he fled to after abandoning his business at ASPAMDA, Trade Fair Complex Lagos. He was wanted in connection with the seizure of 600 grams of heroin concealed inside soles of lady’s footwears going to Liberia on April 16.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...