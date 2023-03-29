News

NDLEA Arrests Two Sisters Caught With Indian Hemp In Katsina

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday paraded two sisters and the spouse of one of them in Katsina State for being in possession of six kilograms of Indian hemp.

Mohammed Bashir, the narcotics agency’s commander in the state,  told newsmen that one of the women, Rabi Musa, 45, was arrested for being in possession of three kilograms of Indian hemp.

He also added that Rabi was assisting her husband, now at large, to sell the illicit drug in accomplices with her sister, Zainab Musa, and her husband.

According to Bshir, Zainab and her husband were also arrested for being in possession of another three kilograms of Indian hemp.

The arrest of Rabi led to the arrest of the two other suspects and assured that her fleeing husband would soon be arrested, he added.

New Telegraph gathered that the three suspects already arrested would be prosecuted.

He blamed rampant divorce cases in Katsina State on drug abuse and called on parents to take drug integrity tests of their would-be sons-in-law seriously.

He also advocated that parents must demand drug-free certificates from would-be sons-in-law before giving out their daughters in marriage rather than getting swayed by wealth.

Fielding questions from newsmen, 45-five-year-old Rabi confessed to committing the crime but explained that she was only carrying out her husband’s instructions in order to be seen as a loyal wife.

She pleaded for mercy and advised women and parents to be careful about suitors asking for their daughters’ hands in marriage.

Bashir also told newsmen that the NDLEA arrested four other suspects in a vehicle with expired ammunition.

They were later found to be car snatchers who robbed the owner of the car – a senior police officer – at gunpoint.

“A few days ago, three other suspects, artisans, were nabbed on the Kano-Katsina Highway with a car suspected to have been stolen in Jos,.’

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Stamp Duty: FIRS rakes in N3bn weekly from banks

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Reps mediate in agency, NIPOST face off   FG to help states recover backlog   The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has said the agency is generating N3 billion weekly from Stamp Duty collection by deposit money banks (DMBs).   Nami disclosed the figures to members of the House of Representatives […]
News

Atiku, David Mark, Okowa Celebrate Ihediohia’s Mum At 90

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Dignitaries from all works of life including Mrs Titi Abubakar, wife of the PDP presidential candidate as well as former senate president of Nigeria, David Mark were among the guest who gathered at the Saint James Anglican Church, Asokoro on Sunday for Mama Dorathy Ihedioha ‘s 90th Birthday Thanksgiving service. Mama Dorathy Ihedioha is […]
News

2023: Presidency should be about merit, not zoning – Suswam

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam has said the 2023 presidency should be about merit, not zoning. Suswam represents Benue North East in the Senate, stated this in an interview in Makurdi. He said: “Instead of saying we are looking for the best person to rule the country, we are busy saying that the person […]

Leave a Reply