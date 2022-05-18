NDLEA arrests wanted drug baron, seals her mansion, bunks in Delta

Taiwo Jimoh A 59-year-old wanted suspected drug baron, Bridget Oghenekevwe Emeka, a.k.a Mama, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at her palatial mansion where she allegedly cooks and distributes crack cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances in Warri, Delta State. Nine other staff and associates of the woman were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks where she allegedly accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others in parts of the state. Statement by the agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said apart from various quantities of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly, and Loud seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation. Babafemi said five of her staff that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house located at Favour Street, Otukutu, Effurun Warri, four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of NDLEA supported by the military. He said: “The drug baroness has been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South South state. Bridget cooks Cocaine into Crack Cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints. “Some of the paraphernalia for making Crack recovered from her house include: sodium bicarbonate, which is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine, as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product.”
