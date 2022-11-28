NDLEA officials)
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests wanted kingpin, Saudi-bound trafficker with cocaine in sandals

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…also nabs cripple drug dealer

 

A 56-year-old man, Lawal Lateef Oyenuga, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who was on a mission to deliver 400grams of class A drug, concealed in a pair of palm sandals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a swift follow up, a notorious drug kingpin, Wasiu Sanni Gbolahan popularly known as ‘Teacher’, who recruits moles for the cartel was also nabbed by the agency’s operatives.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives attached to the screening point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos had on Thursday, November 24 intercepted Oyenuga with a pair of black palm sandals packed in the luggage he was going with to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airways flight.

A thorough examination of the sandals revealed they were used to conceal two parcels of cocaine weighing 400 grams. This is barely a week after a 56-yearold widow and mother of four, Mrs. Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika was arrested at the airport over her attempt to traffic 400 grams of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia on board a Qatar Airways flight.

 

In his statement, Oyenuga claimed he was recruited to traffic the drug by Gbolahan popularly known as Teacher, adding that he was first given some pellets of cocaine to swallow, but when he couldn’t do that, he was then given the ones concealed in the palm sandals.

He said he resorted to the criminal trade to raise money to pay an examination fee for his daughter who is in Senior Secondary School class 3. The Agency’s database reveals that Gbolahan (Teacher) has been linked to some previous attempts to traffic cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

 

He was earlier named as the one who recruited a BRT driver, Bolajoko Muyiwa Babalola for Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) to traffic drugs to Dubai.

 

Bolajoko was arrested on June 27, while taking 900 grams of cocaine to Dubai, while Ademola Kazeem was nabbed on Thursday, November 10, barely 10 days after he was declared wanted by NDLEA.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gani Adams appoints Hamzat Coordinator General, Alimosho LG

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has appointed Comrade Hamzat Kazeem Adewale as the coordinator General of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State. Hamzat was formerly the Chairman of Agbado-Oke Odo Local Council Development Area. Presenting the confirmation letter to Hamzat, at the National Coordinating Council meeting ( […]
Metro & Crime

No kidnapping in Abaren, says Baale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Baale of Abaren, Chief Olukayode Akoni, and Baale in Council in Obafemi Owode Local government Area of Ogun State have debunked the rumoured kidnapping in their community.   The village head and the council of chiefs also denied the report of insecurity in the community, claiming the reports of abduction in the community were the […]
Metro & Crime

Man in court for stealing yam in Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 46-year-old man, Idris Hammed, accused of stealing 847 tubers of yam, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti. The police charged Hammed with four counts bordering on theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 9, in Omuo-Ekiti. She alleged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica