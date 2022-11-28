NDLEA arrests wanted kingpin, Saudi-bound trafficker with cocaine in sandals

…also nabs cripple drug dealer

A 56-year-old man, Lawal Lateef Oyenuga, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who was on a mission to deliver 400grams of class A drug, concealed in a pair of palm sandals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a swift follow up, a notorious drug kingpin, Wasiu Sanni Gbolahan popularly known as ‘Teacher’, who recruits moles for the cartel was also nabbed by the agency’s operatives.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives attached to the screening point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos had on Thursday, November 24 intercepted Oyenuga with a pair of black palm sandals packed in the luggage he was going with to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airways flight.

A thorough examination of the sandals revealed they were used to conceal two parcels of cocaine weighing 400 grams. This is barely a week after a 56-yearold widow and mother of four, Mrs. Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika was arrested at the airport over her attempt to traffic 400 grams of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia on board a Qatar Airways flight.

In his statement, Oyenuga claimed he was recruited to traffic the drug by Gbolahan popularly known as Teacher, adding that he was first given some pellets of cocaine to swallow, but when he couldn’t do that, he was then given the ones concealed in the palm sandals.

He said he resorted to the criminal trade to raise money to pay an examination fee for his daughter who is in Senior Secondary School class 3. The Agency’s database reveals that Gbolahan (Teacher) has been linked to some previous attempts to traffic cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He was earlier named as the one who recruited a BRT driver, Bolajoko Muyiwa Babalola for Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) to traffic drugs to Dubai.

Bolajoko was arrested on June 27, while taking 900 grams of cocaine to Dubai, while Ademola Kazeem was nabbed on Thursday, November 10, barely 10 days after he was declared wanted by NDLEA.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...