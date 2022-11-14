Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests wanted suspected drug baron, woman linked to Pakistani cocaine syndicate

Barely 10 days after a suspected drug baron, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem, who is the owner of Adekaz Hotels, was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over offences bordering on trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering, the agency has announced his arrest by its operatives.

In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, said the agency had on Tuesday November  1, declared the suspect wanted following his failure to honour NDLEA invitations and an order granted by a Federal High Court in Lagos. Babafemi said the wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the antinarcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE and other destinations outside Nigeria.

Adding that the search for him however paid off on Thursday November 10, when he was successfully taken into custody where he is currently being interviewed. His lid was said to have been blown open after the arrest of one of his mules, One Bolujoko Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on June 27, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, when he named Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, alias Adekaz as the owner of the 900grams of cocaine he ingested.

“Following Adekazs failure to honour invitations sent to him, the Agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers: to attach and seal his identified properties in choice areas of Lagos Island and Ibadan; declared him wanted and block his bank account with a cash balance of Two Hundred and seventeen million naira all of which were granted.”

Similarly, NDLEA operatives also arrested a businesswoman, Okefun Darlington Chisom over her links with two Pakistanis: Asif Muhammed (45) and Hussain Naveed (57), arrested recently at the Lagos airport with eight kilograms of cocaine concealed in a sound system while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahole, Pakistan via Doha on Saturday November 5.

While, an automobile parts dealer, Omeje Oliver (a.k.a David Mark) who was arrested on Monday October 31, in Enugu where he fled to after abandoning his business at Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex Lagos since April 16, in connection with the seizure of 600 grams of heroin concealed inside soles of lady’s foot wears going to Liberia, has been linked to another drug seizure.

A further look at the Agency’s database reveals Omeje was also involved in a case of 1.580kg Methamphetamine that was seized from one Victor Friday, who was arrested at the MMIA during his aborted trip to Jakarta, Indonesia on February 6, 2018. Charges had been filed against the suspect at the Federal High Court Lagos in respect of the old seizure in addition to that of the recent one

 

