NDLEA arrests woman on wheelchair, 13 others; recover cocaine, heroin, skunk in raids

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have seized a total of 8,268.2311kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, tramadol, methamphetamine and skunk in a week raid across seven states, namely; Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Bauchi Edo and Anambra states.

The agency’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said at least 15 drug dealers including a woman on a wheelchair were arrested during the ‘offensive action’ operations, which began on August 1 to August 7.

He said the raids aimed at mopping up illicit drugs in the affected states was a result of intelligence report and as part of the ongoing offensive ordered by the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brigidier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) against all drug cartels across the country.

The bulk of the seized drugs were recovered from Ondo and Edo states, as 27-year-old Omokayode Adedayo was on August 6 arrested along Oda road, Akure South Local Government Area with a cocktail of illicit substances including cannabis sativa, cocaine, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol, and designer drug.

“On Thursday August 5, men of the Nigerian Army had intercepted 1,025kg of cannabis in Toyota Sequoia with registration numbered FST 169 BW and a Toyota Sienna with APP 918 FA as registration number, at a checkpoint in Isua Akoko, where two fake police officers; Stephen Sunday and Eze Ezenwa were also arrested with 575kg of cannabis being conveyed in a Sienna bus with a fake police registration number NPF 1651D.

Like this: Like Loading...