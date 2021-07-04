NDLEA arrests woman with cocaine ‘hidden in private part, socks’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested one Anita Ogbonna, identified as a Nigerian based in Brazil, with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private part and handbag.

Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi said Ogbonna was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on her arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha in Qatar, on Friday.

“Upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in her private part were extracted, while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered hidden in her handbag,” he said.

Babafemi said during interrogation, Ogbonna “claimed she lost her husband three years ago”, adding that “she confessed she decided to traffic the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father scheduled for 22nd July in Imo State”.

“She said one Emeka, alias KC, also based in Brazil gave her the drug to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of $3, 000,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

“She said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private part after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed.

“The suspect, who owns a shop where she sells African foodstuffs in Brazil, further claimed she had to drop her three young children with a Kenyan lady who is her neighbour in Brazil before she embarked on the quick-money journey.”

In a related development, the NDLEA said its officers attached to a courier company intercepted 1,000 grams of Ketamine — a drug used to relieve pain or induce anaesthesia — hidden in a wooden box.

“Narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500grams of ketamine concealed in the walls of a wooden box filled with bitter kola that originated from Douala, Cameroon and heading to the United States of America, while another 500grams of methamphetamine hidden in automobile parts going to Australia were also seized at the firm,” the statement reads.

In a similar operation, the agency said its operatives seized drugs in Plateau and Kwara states.

“Over 410 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs have been intercepted and seized by NDLEA operatives in Plateau and Kwara states,” NDLEA said.

“A commercial bus with registration number EKY 184 CQ Lagos was intercepted in Plateau with Diazepam weighing 39kg; Exol-5 tablets weighing 35kg and 1.7kg of Flumtrazepam tablets discovered in the vehicle.

“A follow-up operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer, Livinus Nnadi, at Bauchi Motor Park on 26th June, 2021 while on the same day, a blue Sharon minibus with registration number FKG 539 GR, going to Bauchi from Jos was also intercepted and 7.9kg of pentazocine injection recovered from it.”

NDLEA said its Kwara command “recovered 67.2 kg of Tramadol heading to Benin republic at a checkpoint close to Ilesha in Osun state, while a 53-year-old drug trafficker, Zakiru Abdullahi, has been arrested on Ilorin-Jebba highway on Thursday 1st July, with 260 kilograms of pentazocine injection meant for Kaduna”.

Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman, commended the operatives on their “resilience and commitment”.

“With the recent launch of the War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, we must all aim for the ultimate goal of winning this battle sooner than expected,” Marwa said.

Like this: Like Loading...