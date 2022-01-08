NDLEA Boss, Marwa, Loses First Wife At 66

The Chairman/Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has lost his first wife, Chief Zainab Marwa.

A statement by the family on January 8, 2022, said that Mrs Zainab Marwa died in the early hours of the day at 66 after a brief illness.

During her lifetime, she championed the course of women and the girl child.

“The deceased is survived by four children; Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother,” the statement said.

The statement added that a burial arrangement will be announced at a later date by the family.

