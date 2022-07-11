News

NDLEA boss urges youths to shun drug abuse

The Commander, Idiroko Borderland Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Archie- Abia Ibinabo, has cautioned youths against drug abuse, charging them to live a meaningful life.

 

Ibinabo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Idiroko, Ogun State. She admonished the youthtoshunabuseof drugs and drug trafficking, and channeltheirenergytowards profitableengagementsinorder to fulfil their dreams.

 

According to her, abuse of drugs will lead to addiction and the destruction of their dreams. She, however, called for concerted efforts to engage the youth in different skills and create employment opportunities for them to be able to withstand the pressure.

 

Ibinabo lamented that there is so much disconnect in the society, noting that there is the need to go back to the old method of engaging youths in the system, “because they are the generation we are living now.

 

“On our part, we have started a football club in the Idiroko axis, so that we can bring them out of the streets and channel their energy towards profitable engagement.”

 

