NDLEA busts another Tramadol cartel, seizes over N5bn opioids in Lagos warehouse

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over the weekend busted another Tramadol cartel and arrested two kingpins in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State. The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the agency made seizure of millions of opioids pills and bottles worth over Five Billion Naira (N5billion) from a warehouse in the area. This is even as anti-narcotics officers of the Agency also uncovered and dismantled a clandestine skuchies laboratory in a remote part of Sagamu, Ogun State where several equipment and various quantities of illicit substances used to mass produce the dangerous new psychoactive substance were recovered on Saturday, January 4, 2023. Babafemi said the drug cartels took the first heat on Tuesday, January 10 from determined officers of the Agency who intercepted an imported consignment of Loud, a strong variant of cannabis, weighing 4, 878.72 kilograms along Awolowo road, Ikoyi, Lagos. After a near fatal encounter with some suspected fake security agents escorting the drugs, the NDLEA operatives succeeded in recovering the consignment with a white truck marked BDG 548 XX conveying it. He said this was followed by the seizure of 121,630 pills of pharmaceutical opioids and some quantity of Molly from a dealer, one Charles Okeke on Wednesday, January 11 at Idumota area of Lagos Island. Another effort by the Agency to bring the drug cartels to their kneels paid off on Friday January 13, when operatives tracked and located a major warehouse for pharmaceutical opioids at 17 Sir Ben Onyeka street, off Ago Palace Way in Amuwo Odofin area of the state, while the owner of the store, Aloysius Okeke was arrested.
