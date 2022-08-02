NDLEA busts Mkpuru Mmiri labs in Lagos, Anambra; nabs 2 barons, 1 chemist

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted and dismantled two major clandestine laboratories in Lagos and Anambra states where dangerous illicit drugs, crystal methamphetamine, called ‘Mkpuru Mmiri’ in local parlance, were produced for distribution across Nigeria and beyond.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) disclosed this on Tuesday when he addressed the media on the development. He said following the outbreak of crystal methamphetamine abuse in the last quarter of 2021, predominantly in the South East and the cry for help from many communities in the region because of the devastating effects the distribution and abuse of the dangerous stimulant drug were having on their youths and others, the Agency deployed all available assets to find the primary source of manufacturing of the drug in the country and arrest the barons behind it.

Marwa said while efforts in the past seven months against the cartel behind the Methamphetamine scourge, have led to the arrest of four kingpins and a cook: “Now, we have added two barons and another cook. This no doubt is a loud statement to those involved in the criminal illicit drug trade that it’s time for them to quit or risk losing it all; that is losing their freedom, investment and assets acquired through proceeds from the illegal business.”

Speaking further he said: “I am pleased to inform the public today that, after months of painstaking intelligence gathering, diligent tracking and coordinated offensive action, we recorded a breakthrough on Saturday, July 30, 2022, when officers and men of the Agency successfully busted two methamphetamine manufacturing facilities, called Meth Laboratories.”

