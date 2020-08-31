NDLEA combs Lagos airport terminal for drugs

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has started combing the terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, for drugs hidden in and around the terminal. This is coming with the one week extension for the resumption of international flights from the Lagos airport.

The NDLEA Airport Commander, Mr. Ahmadu Garba, told journalists that about six sniffer dogs would be deployed for the exercise and replaced with another set after some minutes for effective coverage. He said: “We have enough dogs for the agency at a particular time maybe we may be deploying five or six, we will be alternating the dogs at a certain period of time. The handlers are experts, when they bring them out for a certain number of minutes, then they take them back and replace them.”

Garba added that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that traffickers did not use this pandemic period to facilitate drugs out of the country through the Lagos airport.

He said: “We want to use the canine unit to try and comb the nooks and crannies of the airport to see if things were hidden during the time of inactivity as it might have afforded some people to try some things so we want to make sure we start on a good note and make things have been taken care of so we want to see what we can do to comb the airport.

“Now there is an extension of a week that will give us more time to improve on what we started and build on what we have done and I think to that extent we are ready by the time operations will commence definitely results will start coming in.” Garba said the combing, which would last for one week, would start from the basement and departure areas of the terminal building.

He added: “The combing will start with the baggage area, there are some nooks and crannies around the departure hall upstairs basically these are the most important areas, walk ways downstairs around the arrival, all these hidden areas, these are areas I think we need to move around, let them sniff and see if there is something hidden, if there is nothing, then we are good to go and if there is something we will see what we can do about it.”

