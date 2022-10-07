NDLEA officials)
Metro & Crime

NDLEA destroy 15 hectares Indian hemp farm in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command, has destroyed 15 hectares of Indian Hemp farm in Imosa enclave in Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the state.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with Ogun State Government.

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of the state commander of NDLEA, Archie-Abia Ibinabo and the state’s commissioner for Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun with the Chief Security Adviser to the state governor, the Commander of the State Security Outfit (Amotekun Corps) and some top government functionaries.

The NDLEA boss, said the agency got winded of the plantation as a result of the information provided by members of the public, which necessitated the action put up by the officers of the command to set the farm on fire after its discovery.

The Commander said, the agency would continue to perform its responsibilities in line with the law, applauding the efforts of men and officers of the state’s Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police for their cooperation.

Also speaking, the commissioner said, the exercise was borne out of the state government and NDLEA’s determination at eradicating illegal activities, especially planting, harvesting, and marketing of narcotics in any part of the state.

 

