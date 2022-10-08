NDLEA officials)
News

NDLEA destroys 15 hectares Indian hemp farm in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State command, has destroyed 15 hectares of Indian Hemp farm in Imosa enclave in Ijebu-East Local Government area of the state. The exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Ogun State government. The exercise, carried out under the supervision of the state commander of NDLEA, Archie- Abia Ibinabo and the state commissioner for Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun with the Chief Security Adviser to the state governor, the Commander of the State Security Outfit (Amotekun Corps) and some top government functionaries. The NDLEA boss, said that the agency got wind of the plantation as a result of the information provided by members of the public, which necessitated the action put up by the officers of the command to set the farm on fire after its discovery.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

