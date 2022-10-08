NDLEA destroys 15 hectares Indian hemp farm in Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State command, has destroyed 15 hectares of Indian Hemp farm in Imosa enclave in Ijebu-East Local Government area of the state. The exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Ogun State government. The exercise, carried out under the supervision of the state commander of NDLEA, Archie- Abia Ibinabo and the state commissioner for Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun with the Chief Security Adviser to the state governor, the Commander of the State Security Outfit (Amotekun Corps) and some top government functionaries. The NDLEA boss, said that the agency got wind of the plantation as a result of the information provided by members of the public, which necessitated the action put up by the officers of the command to set the farm on fire after its discovery.
Related Articles
How price differentials are fueling petrol smuggling –NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has blamed price differentials in petrol pump price in Nigeria and neighbouring countries for the continued smuggling of petroleum products from the country. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, laid the blame for the problems of petrol smuggling at an interactive session by the Joint Senate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Be security-conscious online, Danbatta tasks Nigerians
The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has advised Nigerians to be cyber securityconscious online, noting that safety precautions are necessary for every internet user. Danbatta stated this in a statement released yesterday to herald the commencement of a series of enlightenment and awareness campaign activities being […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insurgency: Change Service Chiefs, Wike tells FG
To tackle the threats to internal security across the country, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the Federal Government to change the Security Chiefs for fresh ideas and strategy. Wike, who made the call yesterday during the wreath laying and parade ceremony organised to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)