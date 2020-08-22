News

NDLEA destroys 19.234 kg of seized drugs, others in Borno

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Borno State Command has seized and destroyed 19, 234 kilogrammes of Nicotinic and other illicit substances seized from drug traffickers, couriers and users within the state. Speaking during the destruction of the seized items in Maiduguri yesterday, the state’s NDLEA Chairman, Col. Mohammed Abdallah (rtd), said: “I am delighted to attend the destruction of Nicotinic and ilicit substances seized by the Borno State Command of the NDLEA. “This is the first time since my assumption as the chairman of the agency.

What you are seeing here today could have been consumed by our youths. “To us in NDLEA, these illicit substances are worthless, because our job is to safeguard every single life, whatever their cost, is not important to us and we don’t care. “Our job in NDLEA is to ensure, that drugs and ilicit substances are destroyed and all their dealers, couriers and transporters are kept out of business.”

He commended the military, police, NSCDC and other sister security agencies for the collaboration, urging them to continue to work together as the fight against illicit drugs and substances is a collective fight. He said those mostly affected by the illicit drugs and substances are youths, who are the future of the nation, stressing that government at all levels must invest heavily in rehabilitation and treatment of the victims of drugs and illicit substances users. In his remark, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, said: “Today, we are witnessing yet another milestone in Borno by destroying about 20,000 kilograms of Nicotinic and illicit drugs and substances.”

Our Reporters

