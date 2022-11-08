NDLEA destroys cannabis plantation in Ekiti

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ekiti State has said it had destroyed five hectares of cannabis sativa farmland discovered in the state.

The Indian hemp farm, located in a deep forest of Ire Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state, was over 20 kilometers away from the heart of the community.

The huge expanse of cannabis farmland, it was learnt, was discovered and destroyed by NDLEA operatives, following a tip-off by an intelligence source.

Addressing newsmen Tuesday shortly after the destruction of the farm, the deputy Commandant of NDLEA in the state, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, said eight suspects were arrested and 1,465 kilograms of the illicit substances was recovered during the operation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...