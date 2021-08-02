Metro & Crime

NDLEA discovers bandits’ drug warehouse in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…intercepts drugs going to Italy, Turkey

 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered a warehouse in Mailefe village, Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, where drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state were stored.

 

Spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the Kontagora Area Command of the agency raided the warehouse following credible intelligence.

 

According to him, after a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar.

Chairman/ Chief Executive of the agency, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the command for its efforts.

 

Meanwhile, the NDLEA on Saturday recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from the underwear of a lady, Ebere Okafor, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire to Monrovia, Liberia, from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

 

The suspect, who tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the airport, was however picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her. Babafemi said during preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking.

 

Another suspect, Echendu Jerry, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul, was arrested at Gate A departure hall of the MMIA on July 27 during outward clearance of Egypt Air to Turkey with 78grams of cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaves.

 

Babafemi said on the same day, another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion, going to Milan, Italy, was also arrested at the airport’s Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt Air with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

OMS controversy: Insiders fault police report clearing Okunbo

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit report clearing the Chairman of Ocean Marine Security Ltd, Captain Idahosa Well Okunbo of the allegations of stealing and criminal diversion of company funds made by Dr Tunde Ayeni, has been faulted by knowledgeable insiders who insist that the police did a shoddy job. Sources familiar with […]
Metro & Crime

Three die in Lagos auto crash

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Three-year-old girl dies inside   Three people lost their lives yesterday when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tricycle on the Epe Expressway. Others were injured in the accident. Also, a three-year-old girl, Seyi Jebose, died on Saturday when she fell inside a domestic well at Ipaja axis of Lagos.   […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Bandits kill two, kidnap nine, burn church, houses

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Bandits have again killed at least two people and kidnapped nine others in communities in Kaduna State. Many of those kidnapped were women and children. In one of the communities, the bandits also burnt a Catholic church and two other residential homes.   The first attack occurred on Saturday night at Baka village in Igabi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica