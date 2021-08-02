NDLEA discovers bandits’ drug warehouse in Niger

…intercepts drugs going to Italy, Turkey

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered a warehouse in Mailefe village, Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, where drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state were stored.

Spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the Kontagora Area Command of the agency raided the warehouse following credible intelligence.

According to him, after a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar.

Chairman/ Chief Executive of the agency, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the command for its efforts.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA on Saturday recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from the underwear of a lady, Ebere Okafor, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire to Monrovia, Liberia, from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspect, who tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the airport, was however picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her. Babafemi said during preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking.

Another suspect, Echendu Jerry, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul, was arrested at Gate A departure hall of the MMIA on July 27 during outward clearance of Egypt Air to Turkey with 78grams of cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaves.

Babafemi said on the same day, another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion, going to Milan, Italy, was also arrested at the airport’s Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt Air with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag.

