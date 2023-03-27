Law

NDLEA docks man for drug smuggling

A suspected drug baron, Uduekwelu Onyekachukwu, has been arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos on charges bordering on conspiracy and trafficking in 24.5kg of Ephedrine, a banned substance. Arraigning the suspect, NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, informed the judge that Onyekachukwu, who resides at 7, Promiseland, Dansa, Abule Osun, Lagos, was arrested on January 30, 2023, during the examination of cargoes to Congo, at NAHCO Export Shed, a Customs Area/Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja- Lagos.

Ibrahim equally told the court that the suspect conspired with one, Paul, a.k.a. “Aku Powder”, who is now at large, to perpetrate the alleged crime. The prosecutor further notified the court that the defendant procured one freight agent, named, Oladapo Olatunbosun, to export the banned substance.

The NDLEA’s lawyer said the alleged offence contravened Sections 14 (b) and 21 (2)(d) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 11(b) of the said Act. But Onyekachukwu pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecutor to request for a trial date, just as he urged the court to remand the defendant until the determination of the charge against him. Responding, defence lawyer, Dennis Warri, urged the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms. In a bench ruling, Justice Lewis- Allagoa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50m with one surety in like sum. The judge directed that the surety must be a landed property owner within the jurisdiction of the court. While adjourning the matter to May 19, 2023, for trial, Justice Lewis-Allagoa ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services, NCoS, until the perfection of bail terms.

