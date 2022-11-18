News

NDLEA: Drug responsible for surge in violent crime in Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has blamed the rising cases of violent crimes in the country on the intake of narcotics by youths. The Ondo State Commandant of the law enforcement agency, Mumini Kayode Raji, blamed the greater percentage of crimes in the state and across the country on drug abuse, saying all forms of criminalities are linked with the use of illicit drugs.

Speaking when he received leadership of the Nigerian Union Journalists (NUJ), Raji noted that the surge in banditry, kidnapping, killings armed robbery are connected to drug abuse, noting that there is a nexus between drug abuse and the current state of insecurity in the country. According to him, no rightthinking person can take up arms against another individual without the aid of illegal drugs, saying the abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs among youths in the country have assumed a worrisome dimension.

Raji expressed worries about the spate of drug abuse among youths and called for the collaboration of all stakeholders to address the drug problem which has become so prevalent and requires deliberate actions to nip it in the bud. He promised that the agency would remain resolute and steadfast in its operations to ensure a drug-free society He added: “The effect of the drug is huge and it is not just restricted to the user alone but it is extended to the whole society and we must all join hands together to eradicate this in our society.

 

