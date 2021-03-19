NDLEA, Ekiti agree on measures to tackle drug abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Ekiti State government have agreed to collaborate with other critical stakeholders on how to tackle the scourge of drug abuse in the state. This was disclosed in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of a one-day town hall meeting with the theme ‘Walk away from drugs,’ organised by the state Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the NDLEA in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. Guest speaker at the meeting was the Chairman/ Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and Governor Kayode Fayemi was represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi at the event attended also by the state deputy speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, first class monarchs, members of the state executive council, local government chairmen, CSOs, NGOs, women and youth groups among others. According to the communiqué, the NDLEA and the state government agreed on “the development of intelligence sharing network mechanism at the grassroots level with a view to dismantling the cultivation, manufacturing and use of illicit drugs and arrest the drug barons and their cohorts.” It reads: “The adoption of a public health approach in collaboration with relevant authorities such as the public service, authorities of tertiary institutions and political heads for Confidential Drug Use Integrity Test to be carried out on the newly recruited civil servants including directors and permanent secretaries, newly admitted students and individuals seeking for political offices at all levels.” “Drug free certificate should be demanded before solemnization of marriage; establishment of drugs control prevention committee in all communities to comprise NGOs, Faith-based organisations, religious and opinion leaders, royal fathers, parents, youths and other relevant stakeholders; strong parent-child relationship should be explored to help the society restore the value system.”

