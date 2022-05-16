NDLEA foils attempt to use Lagos as route for Italy, Dubai-bound drugs

…bust syndicate behind fake employment arrests 4

An attempt to export hard drugs to Italy, and Dubai by cartels has been foiled at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency also seized 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances in raids across Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi states.

A statement yesterday by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said at the Lagos airport, a female passenger, Odia Emiliana was arrested on Monday May 9, why trying to board Royal Air Moroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

Five days after, Friday on May 13, a freight agent Kareem Ibrahim was arrested at the SAHCO cargo shed of the airport for attempting to export food items in which were hidden blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug, MDMA to Dubai in UAE.

While in Abia, three trucks loaded with drugs coming from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra were intercepted in Aba, Abia state. When properly searched in the presence of the owners on Wednesday May 11, 67,100 tablets/ capsules of Tramadol and 12,650 ampules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.

On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Kaduna arrested a notorious drug dealer, Shehu Kabiru a.k.a Dan-Zaira, wanted by the Kastina Command of the Agency for jumping bail. Recovered from him include: 45,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 41.5kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5kg.

