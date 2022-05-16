Metro & Crime

NDLEA foils attempt to use Lagos as route for Italy, Dubai-bound drugs

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…bust syndicate behind fake employment arrests 4

 

An attempt to export hard drugs to Italy, and Dubai by cartels has been foiled at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

 

The agency also seized 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical opioids and illicit substances in raids across Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi states.

 

A statement yesterday by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said at the Lagos airport, a female passenger, Odia Emiliana was arrested on Monday May 9, why trying to board Royal Air Moroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

 

Five days after, Friday on May 13, a freight agent Kareem Ibrahim was arrested at  the SAHCO cargo shed of the airport for attempting to export food items in which were hidden blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug, MDMA to Dubai in UAE.

While in Abia, three trucks loaded with drugs coming from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra were intercepted in Aba, Abia state. When properly searched in the presence of the owners on Wednesday May 11, 67,100 tablets/ capsules of Tramadol and 12,650 ampules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.

 

On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Kaduna arrested a notorious drug dealer, Shehu Kabiru a.k.a Dan-Zaira, wanted by the Kastina Command of the Agency for jumping bail. Recovered from him include: 45,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 41.5kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5kg.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 30 villagers in Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

No fewer than 30 persons have been killed by armed bandits in Kachiwe and other villages in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State. This is coming barely 24 hours after the Palace of the Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area was attacked. New Telegraph gathered that the […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs 244 offenders, convicts 21 in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command says the Command has arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021. The State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this during a press briefing marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 in Uyo […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Partial compliance with sit-at-home order

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

It was a huge success –IPOB Many residents of Enugu State yesterday shunned the sit-athome order by the pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Although die-hard believers in the IPOB cause complied with the order, the majority of residents went about their normal businesses as all the major markets and shopping malls were opened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica