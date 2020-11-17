Metro & Crime

NDLEA gets first DCGN, promotes 98 other commanders

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

Governing Board of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has approved the promotion of 99 Command Officers.

 

The promotion, which was released at the weekend, included the name of Sunday Joseph Nbona, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commander General of Narcotics (DCGN) from Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN).

 

Nbona, who is the Chief of Staff to the Agency’s Chairman and Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, becomes the first Commander of the agency to be promoted to the rank of DCGN.

 

The agency’s national spokesman, Jonah Achema, said: “Others promoted are five Commanders of Narcotics (CN) who are now Assistant Commander General of Narcotics and 33 Deputy Commanders of Narcotics (DCN) who are now Commanders of Narcotics. Promoted to the rank of Deputy Commander of Narcotics are 60 Assistant Commanders of Narcotics (CAN).”

 

The Chief Executive of NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd.), while congratulating the benefiting commanders, urged them to continue to distinguish themselves.

 

 

He said: “This promotion is in recognition of your outstanding performance over the years. It is expected that it will spur you to put in your best in the service of the agency and the nation.

 

This exercise marks the final lap of the comprehensive promotion exercise commenced by the agency two years ago. At the commencement of the exercise, six Commanders of Narcotics were promoted to the rank of ACGN and five others were elevated to CN.

 

A total of 1,311 staff consisting of rank and file, were promoted to their next ranks while 2,788 others were promoted following the General Promotion Examination earlier conducted.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill one, kidnap U.S. Major in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Armed men yesterday killed one person at Ijan-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The gunmen also abducted a retired United States of America Army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, and one other person in the town. Ijadare, a native of Ijan-Ekiti, was kidnapped at his palm oil producing factory located on Ijan-Ise Ekiti […]
Metro & Crime

Victim’s diary: COVID-19 is real, but not a death sentence, says Ajimobi’s brother

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A younger brother to the late governor of Oyo State, Mr. Adetunji Ajimobi, Monday told the doubting people of the state and Nigerians in general that COVID-19 is very real, but that being tested positive was not a death sentence if promptly and diligently treated.   The younger brother to late Senator Abiola Ajimobi said […]
Metro & Crime

Ikeja Electric customers to experience 9-day load-shedding

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) says some customers under its operational network will experience load-shedding between September 3 and September 11 The load shedding, Ikeja Electric, says is due to some projects being executed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to boost power supply. The electricity distribution company made the announcement in a public notice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: