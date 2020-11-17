NDLEA gets first DCGN, promotes 98 other commanders

Governing Board of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has approved the promotion of 99 Command Officers.

The promotion, which was released at the weekend, included the name of Sunday Joseph Nbona, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commander General of Narcotics (DCGN) from Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN).

Nbona, who is the Chief of Staff to the Agency’s Chairman and Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, becomes the first Commander of the agency to be promoted to the rank of DCGN.

The agency’s national spokesman, Jonah Achema, said: “Others promoted are five Commanders of Narcotics (CN) who are now Assistant Commander General of Narcotics and 33 Deputy Commanders of Narcotics (DCN) who are now Commanders of Narcotics. Promoted to the rank of Deputy Commander of Narcotics are 60 Assistant Commanders of Narcotics (CAN).”

The Chief Executive of NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd.), while congratulating the benefiting commanders, urged them to continue to distinguish themselves.

He said: “This promotion is in recognition of your outstanding performance over the years. It is expected that it will spur you to put in your best in the service of the agency and the nation.

This exercise marks the final lap of the comprehensive promotion exercise commenced by the agency two years ago. At the commencement of the exercise, six Commanders of Narcotics were promoted to the rank of ACGN and five others were elevated to CN.

A total of 1,311 staff consisting of rank and file, were promoted to their next ranks while 2,788 others were promoted following the General Promotion Examination earlier conducted.”

Like this: Like Loading...