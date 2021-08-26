NDLEA hands cheques to widows of 188 dead officers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has paid burial entitlements to families of 188 personnel who died in active service. Speaking at the presentation of cheques to the families of the deceased on Wednesday, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) said it was unfortunate that the families were left to shoulder such huge financial burden even while they are mourning.

Marwa told the widows and other family members of the deceased officers and men who died in the line of duty that “the best Nigeria and Nigerians can do to immortalise these late officers and men is for all to stand and join the fight against the twin evils of drug trafficking and drug abuse, the main cause for which these heroes laid down their lives.

He apologised on behalf of the government of Nigeria and the agency for the great disservice to the families, but asked that they should continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari for giving approval for the payment in spite of the mounting financial challenges in the country.

He promised that the NDLEA will not abdicate its responsibility to its employees, adding that: “We shall continue to reinvent our administrative process to be responsive in an efficient and timely manner that will assure our officers and men that their future is well secured.” Speaking on behalf of the other widows, Mrs Khaltume Amali expressed appreciation to President Buhari for coming to the aid of NDLEA to enable the agency meet its obligations to the families of its deceased officers. She also commended the President for appointing a seasoned administrator as Chairman/ Chief Executive of the agency, promising that: “We shall continue to pray to God to guide and protect you, your officers and men as you strive to move the agency to greater heights. We are also grateful to you for ensuring that the widows and children of deceased officers do not suffer injustice.”

