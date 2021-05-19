News

NDLEA, Immigration 30 others yet to remit over N1.2trn to FG – FRC

Thirty two agencies and corporations, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), have failed to remit their operating surplus amounting to over N1.2 trillion to the Federal Government coffers since 2016.
Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Barr. Victor Muruako disclosed this Wednesday while briefing the media on the occasion of the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Open Government Partnership (NOGP) Week at the National Assembly.
He disclosed that over N2.15 trillion has been paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of government by agencies and corporations since 2007.
“From our records, the total figure paid as operating surplus since the establishment of the FRC to date is beyond N2.15 trillion which, by the way, could not have been possible without the Act and the Commission, given that there would have been no law, rule, regulation or institution requiring such returns,” he said.
He said it is sad that: “Many MDAs still persist in defaulting and practically keeping money away from the Federal Government’s reach for funding its budgets.
“Our records indicate that over N1.2 trillion is still in the hands of defaulting MDAs. These figures are confirmed from our analysis of the annual audited financial reports submitted to our Commission by the concerned agencies.
“Much more is yet out there in the hands of MDAs that either have failed to dutifully audit their accounts or that have done so but choose not to forward copies of their audited financial reports to the Commission as required by law.”

