NDLEA, Immigration, others yet to remit over N1.2trn to FG

Thirty two agencies and corporations, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), have failed to remit their operating surplus amounting to over N1.2 trillion to the Federal Government coffers since 2016. Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Barr. Victor Muruako, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing the media on the occasion of the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Open Government Partnership (NOGP) week at the National Assembly.

He disclosed that over N2.15 trillion had been paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of government by agencies and corporations since 2007. He said: “From our records, the total figure paid as operating surplus since the establishment of the FRC to date is beyond N2.15 trillion which, by the way, could not have been possible without the Act and the Commission, given that there would have been no law, rule, regulation or institution requiring such returns.” He said it was sad that “many MDAs still persist in defaulting and practically keeping money away from the Federal Government’s reach for funding its budgets. “Our records indicate that over N1.2 trillion is still in the hands of defaulting MDAs. These figures are confirmed from our analysis of the annual audited financial reports submitted to our Commission by the concerned agencies.

“Much more is yet out there in the hands of MDAs that either have failed to dutifully audit their accounts or that have done so but choose not to forward copies of their audited financial reports to the Commission as required by law.” The defaulting MDA’s, according to the commission chairman, include Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Bank of Agriculture, Bank of Industry, Cement Technology Institute of Nigeria, Centre for Black African Arts and Civilisation, Chad Basin Development, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Gurara Water Management Authority. Others are the Chad Basin National Park, Gashaka Gumti National Park, Integrated Water Resources Development Agency, Kainji Lake National Park, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), National Council of Arts and Culture, National Lottery Trust Fund, National Space Research and Development Agency, National Food Reserve Agency, National Sports Commission and National Steel Development Fund (now Solid Minerals Development Fund). Also among the defaulting agencies are the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos; National Troupe, Iganmu, Lagos; Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Nigerian Copyright Commission. The rest are the Nigerian Railway Corporation and Small and Meduim Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria.

Muruako, however, lamented that the commission was handicapped due to paucity of funds. He said: “Though these are lean days for the government, it still needs to be stressed that a major challenge faced by the Commission is inadequate funding. The consequences of this for fully delivering on the Commission’s mandate are not cheering.” He also expressed frustration that the commission was hamstrung in sanctioning defaulting agencies as the act establishing it only made provision for it to recommend such agencies for punitive actions.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 is defective in many regards. When we noticed that some government agencies were taking advantage of loopholes in the Act, we started pushing for its amendment which is already at the committee stage in the Senate. “We hope that the amendment will scale through to enable us sanction those who go against the Act and help strengthen the economy. The Commission fully appreciates the positive interest and avowed commitment of both chambers of the National Assembly, which enacted the Act in the first place, to its quick amendment,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...