NDLEA impounds N1.3bn Tramadol at Lagos Port

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Saturday seized N1.3billion tramadol of 225mg at Lagos Port, Apapa, during container examinations. The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said that the tramadol totaling about 2,750 tablets weighed 1.650 kilogrammes.

He noted that the consignment, packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol types of Tramadol was seized during examination of a container marked SUDU 7538656 following credible intelligence.

Also, the director explained that four notorious trans-border traffickers in Adamawa State were arrested, 51 in Kano; seized tonnes of illicit substances in Kebbi, Kwara and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This comes on the heels of similar efforts by anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja that thwarted bids by drug traffickers to export various psychoactive substances to London, UK and Dubai, UAE through the Lagos airport in the past week. At least, five suspects have so far been arrested in connection to the attempts.

“On Monday July 25, a Dubai, UAE bound passenger Ms. Ebhodaghei Gloria Osenemeshen was intercepted during the outward clearance of travellers on Rwanda Air via Kigali to Dubai.

Discovered in her luggage were sachets of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside gari, a cassava product packed among other foodstuffs. “She however claimed that the bag was given to her by someone who she passed the night in his house before coming to the airport to help deliver to another person in Dubai.

The following day, Tuesday July 26, a total of 50 blocks of cannabis sativa with a total weight of 27.1kg concealed inside large quantity of crayfish going to London, UK as part of a consolidated cargo were seized at the SAHCO export shed.

“Same day, a Dubai bound female passenger, Emebradu Previous Rachael, was arrested with 1.8kg cannabis packed inside bitter leaf in her luggage while attempting to board Rwanda Air flight to UAE via Kigali. The mother of one who hails from Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State said she was into selling of men’s wears before she decided to travel to Dubai to expand her clothing business.

“She claimed her ex-boyfriend that lives in Dubai, requested her to bring the bag, which contains the illicit substance along with foodstuff.

“In the same vein, operatives at the NAHCO import shed of the airport on Saturday July 30, evacuated cartons of khat leaf with a total weight of 51.50kg.

The consignment had earlier come in from Sierra Leone on Royal Air Moroc flight.

“In Adamawa State, four notorious drug dealers in Konkol and Belel, two villages at Nigeria – Cameroon border have been arrested for exporting and retailing Tramadol and importing Diazepam into the country. The suspects include: Kabiru Ahmadu; Eric Emil; Abdulmumini Bapetel and Alphonsus Yusuf.

“A total of 59.018kg Tramadol, Diazepam, Exol-5, Cannabis Sativa and two jerry cans of formalin substance (Suck & Die) were recovered from them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...