Metro & Crime

NDLEA impounds N1.3bn Tramadol at Lagos Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Saturday seized N1.3billion tramadol of 225mg at Lagos Port, Apapa, during container examinations. The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said that the tramadol totaling about 2,750 tablets weighed 1.650 kilogrammes.

He noted that the consignment, packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol types of Tramadol was seized during examination of a container marked SUDU 7538656 following credible intelligence.

Also, the director explained that four notorious trans-border traffickers in Adamawa State were arrested, 51 in Kano; seized tonnes of illicit substances in Kebbi, Kwara and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This comes on the heels of  similar efforts by anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja that thwarted bids by drug traffickers to export various psychoactive substances to London, UK and Dubai, UAE through the Lagos airport in the past week. At least, five suspects have so far been arrested in connection to the attempts.

“On Monday July 25, a Dubai, UAE bound passenger Ms. Ebhodaghei Gloria Osenemeshen was intercepted during the outward clearance of travellers on Rwanda Air via Kigali to Dubai.

Discovered in her luggage were sachets of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside gari, a cassava product packed among other foodstuffs. “She however claimed that the bag was given to her by someone who she passed the  night in his house before coming to the airport to help deliver to another person in Dubai.

The following day, Tuesday July 26, a total of 50 blocks of cannabis sativa with a total weight of 27.1kg concealed inside large quantity of crayfish going to London, UK as part of a consolidated cargo were seized at the SAHCO export shed.

“Same day, a Dubai bound female passenger, Emebradu Previous Rachael, was arrested with 1.8kg cannabis packed inside bitter leaf in her luggage while attempting to board Rwanda Air flight to UAE via  Kigali. The mother of one who hails from Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State said she was into selling of men’s wears before she decided to travel to Dubai to expand her clothing business.

“She claimed her ex-boyfriend that lives in Dubai, requested her to bring the bag, which contains the illicit substance along with foodstuff.

“In the same vein, operatives at the NAHCO import shed of the airport on Saturday July 30, evacuated cartons of khat leaf with a total weight of 51.50kg.

The consignment had earlier  come in from Sierra Leone on Royal Air Moroc flight.

“In Adamawa State, four notorious drug dealers in Konkol and Belel, two villages at Nigeria – Cameroon border have been arrested for exporting and retailing Tramadol and importing Diazepam into the country. The suspects include: Kabiru Ahmadu; Eric Emil; Abdulmumini Bapetel and Alphonsus Yusuf.

 

“A total of 59.018kg Tramadol, Diazepam, Exol-5, Cannabis Sativa and two jerry cans of formalin substance (Suck & Die) were recovered from them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court strikes out Osborne residents’ suit against Lekki Gardens

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a suit filed by the Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association against Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd and three others. The judge, in a ruling on Tuesday also set aside an interim order of contempt made against Lekki Gardens Limited and […]
Metro & Crime

Ministry Confirms Eniade as CLTC DG

Posted on Author Reporter

*Clarifies Morounkola’s NIS appointment The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Adesoji Eniade as the Director General(DG) of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre(CLTC). He replaces Oluremi-Shola Phillips whose tenure as overseeing Director expired on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The ministry also said that the appointment of Eniade […]
Metro & Crime

150 ex-militants lay down arms in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

No fewer than 150 ex-militants from Cross River State on Tuesday surrendered their arms to the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM). The ceremony, which took place at the State Police Command located at Diamond Hill, Calabar, witnessed the ex-militant laying down their arms to embrace amnesty, while security officials watched. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica