News

NDLEA impounds N1.3bn tramadol at Lagos Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized N1.3billion worth of  tramadol of 225mg at Lagos Port, Apapa on Saturday during container examinations.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi,  said that the Tramadol totalling about 2,750 tablets weighed 1.650 kilogrammes.

He noted that the consignment, packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol types of Tramadol was seized during examination of a container marked SUDU 7538656 on
.30th July 30 following credible intelligence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I believe in united Nigeria, not secession –Umahi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Saturday declared his belief in a united Nigeria and condemned calls for secession by some groups in the country. Umahi said this in Abakaliki during the conclusion of the 8-day prayer and fasting session organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi Chapter, over the security situation […]
News

Ogun : Assessing Amotekun’s performance one year after

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Ogun State Government rolled out the drums to inaugurate the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun corps. The security outfit was created by the South West states as an alternative to the conventional security agencies, to combat crime and criminality in the region. Prior to the inauguration […]
News

A’Ibom govt to FRSC: Lay emphasis on safe driving culture

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has tasked the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to pay premium attention to educating road users on safe driving culture through a robust driving orientation and licensing in place of punitive measures. This was as the government said that the regular approach by the FRSC had continued to pitch the officers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica