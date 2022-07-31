NDLEA impounds N1.3bn tramadol at Lagos Port

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized N1.3billion worth of tramadol of 225mg at Lagos Port, Apapa on Saturday during container examinations.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said that the Tramadol totalling about 2,750 tablets weighed 1.650 kilogrammes.

He noted that the consignment, packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol types of Tramadol was seized during examination of a container marked SUDU 7538656 on

.30th July 30 following credible intelligence.

