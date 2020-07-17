NDLEA in Kogi seize hard drugs meant for insurgents

METRO (pix: NDLEA officials)

Cocaine, Indian Hemp and other hard drugs, to be supplied to insurgents in the North-east were on Thursday intercepted by officials of the Kogi State branch of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The suspects’ paraded by the officials includes Murtala Mohammed, Mohammed Bashir, Mohammed Sani, Ukasha Musa and Abba Mukhtar.

The state Commandant of NDLEA, Mr Alfred Adewumi while addressing journalists during the parade, said not long ago, his men on a motorised patrol along Abuja-Lokoja highway, intercepted and seized the illicit drugs including cocaine and cannabis sativa all of which weighed about 1,120.36 kg

The NDLEA said some of the seized drugs, were packaged inside charcoal sacks at the back of an open articulated vehicle while some were neatly concealed inside grains and unsuspected areas inside the vehicles.

According to him, one the articulated vehicles in attempt to run away hit and damaged one of the patrol vehicles and injured some of the operatives while another blue Nissan car fled into the bush and abandoned the car after a hot chase.

Expressing displeasure over the rate of trafficking illicit drugs in the state, Adewumi said between January and June this year, a total of 7,500 kg of assorted drugs were intercepted by his command adding that most of these illicit drugs may find their way to insurgents terrorising the country in the North East.

