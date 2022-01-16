Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts 1.5m Tramadol tablets enroute Kebbi, Kano – Spokesman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on NDLEA intercepts 1.5m Tramadol tablets enroute Kebbi, Kano – Spokesman

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted about 1.5million tablets and capsules of pharmaceutical opioids such as Tramadol, Exol-5 and Diazepam loaded in Onitsha, Anambra state.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs, heading to Yauri in Kebbi state, were intercepted in Edo by the NDLEA, on Friday Jan. 14, the same day 425,000 Diazepam tablets were recovered at Segemu, Kano.

He said that acting on credible intelligence, operatives in Edo on Friday Jan. 14 intercepted a trailer coming from Onitsha to Yauri in Kebbi State.

“A thorough search of the truck led to the discovery of psychotropic substances concealed under legitimate goods.

 “The drugs seized included: 394,480 capsules and 3,000 tablets of Tramadol weighing 83.707kg; Exol-5: 647,500 tablets weighing 203.315kg; Diazepam: 12,500 tablets weighing 2.05kg;

In addition, there were “Bromazepam: 1,500 tablets weighing 0.45kg; Codeine based Syrup: 999 bottles weighing 134.865kg; Pentazocine injections: 4,000 ampoules weighing 16.64kg, ” he said.

Babafemi said that the truck driver, Bashir Lawali, 30, was arrested along with Abubakar Sani, 30, and Ali Abubakar, 19, while the exhibits in Kano were seized from one Sa’idu Yahya, 31.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have frustrated an attempt by drug traffickers to export 73 parcels of cannabis (34.05kg) concealed in foodstuff plastic containers to the United Kingdom.

This was through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) export shed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos on Jan. 8th

Babafemi said that the operatives also intercepted another 50 parcels of cannabis consignment (27.25kg) meant for the United States, at the export shed of the airport on Tuesday Jan. 11th.

He said that at least three suspects have so far been arrested.

In a reverse bid, moves by illicit drug merchants to bring into Nigeria 94 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 43.4kg, through the Tin Can seaport in Lagos, were crushed on Jan. 13.

“When operatives intercepted the drug inside a 40ft container from Canada; the exhibit was concealed inside a Toyota Camry car.

“This came on the heels of a similar seizure on Jan. 11th of 59 parcels of Colorado (17.3kg) concealed in a Mercedes Benz vehicle imported from Canada, ” he said. (NAN).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ex-Oyo SSG, Busari Adebisi, is dead

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

A former Secretary to the State Government of Oyo (SSG), Dr. Busari Adebisi, is dead. According to the New Telegraph checks, Adebisi, a descendant of the popular Adebisi Idikan family of Ibadan, died Thursday afternoon. He was former Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education, (SUBEB) in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Keep off Amotekun operations, Group, Stakeholders tell SW Govs

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A concerned group: ‘Majeobaje Movement’, as well as, local hunters and warriors Sunday urged the South West governors to leave the operations of the Amotekun personnel to a centrally-controlled Command that will not be influenced by politicians who have no political will to carry out the objectives the outfit was established for. The group, which […]
Metro & Crime

Woman slaughters neighbour’s 2-year-old baby in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A mother of four in Ebonyi State, Nnenna Sunday has slaughtered her neighbour’s 2 years and 7 months old baby in the state. Nnenna was said to have picked up a machete to fight the child’s mother, Favor Akata who is her neighbour when the child was killed. The incident happened at No. 1 Unity […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica