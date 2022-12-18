Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts 1.7m opioid pills in noodles, others at Lagos airport, Gombe

At least 1,760,460 pills of Tramadol and other opioids have been intercepted hidden in indomie noodles packs and others at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos as well as in Gombe State.

While over 600,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg coming from Karachi, Pakistan in two separate shipments on Ethiopian Airlines flights were intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport on Monday, December 12 and 13; 5,960 pills of Rohypnol concealed in 60 packs of indomie noodles going to Johannesburg, South Africa were also seized at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Wednesday, December 14.

A female freight agent, Olaleye Adeola has already been arrested in connection with the noodles consignment.

In a related development, a trader at Balogun Market in Lagos Island, Akunne Chibuzor Tochukwu was on Tuesday, December 13 arrested in collaboration with the Zone 2 Police Headquarters, Lagos over his attempt to export a Tramadol consignment to Dubai, UAE. The consignment was seized at the Lagos airport by NDLEA operatives on November 25 while a market labourer, Oke Abosede Ronke whose services were requested to convey the drug for export had earlier been arrested.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Sunday, December 11 intercepted a truck and a bus conveying 113 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 4,802.84 kilograms around the VGC estate area of Ajah while three suspects: Taofeek Yusuf; Ifeanyi Okorie and Israel Nwachukwu were arrested in connection with the seizures.

 

 

 

 

