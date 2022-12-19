NDLEA intercepts 1.7m opioids in noodles

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted one million, seven hundred and sixty thousand, four hundred and sixty pills of Tramadol and other opioids hidden in indomie noodles packs and others at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos as well as in Gombe State.

In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said while over 600,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg coming from Karachi, Pakistan in two separate shipments on Ethiopian Airlines flights were intercepted by operatives of the agency’s at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos Airport on Monday Tuesday, December 12 and 13; 5,960 pills of Rohypnol concealed in 60 packs of indomie noodles going to Johannesburg, South Africa were also seized at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Wednesday, December 14.

Babafemi said a female freight agent, Olaleye Adeola has already been arrested in connection with the noodles consignment. In a related development, a trader at Balogun Market on Lagos Island, Akunne Chibuzor Tochukwu was on Tuesday, December 13, arrested in collaboration with the Zone 2 Police Headquarters, Lagos over his attempt to export a Tramadol consignment to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The consignment was seized at the Lagos airport by NDLEA operatives on November 25, while a market labourer, Oke Abosede Ronke whose services were requested to convey the drug for export had earlier been arrested. Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Sunday, December 11, intercepted a truck and a bus conveying 113 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 4,802.84 kilograms around the VGC Estate area of Ajah while three suspects: Taofeek Yusuf; Ifeanyi Okorie and Israel Nwachukwu were arrested in connection with the seizures.

In Gombe State, a total of 1,154,500 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol and Exol being transported from Onitsha, Anambra State to Gombe by a truck driver, Umar Hassan, 28, were seized on Thursday, 15th December, at Bye pass area of Gombe by a team of NDLEA officers following credible intelligence. Also acting on intelligence, operatives in Edo State on Friday, 16th December, intercepted a Honda Ridgeline pick-up vehicle with Reg No BWR 699 CV loaded with 29 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 319kgs.

The driver of the vehicle, Alfred Vratombo, 32, was arrested with fake police uniforms, which he was using to deceive security men on the road.

Attempt by a drug dealer, Chucks Kalu, 29, to smuggle into Kano, 26kgs of cannabis concealed inside packs of blenders was thwarted by operatives who intercepted the consignment along Abuja-Kaduna Express road and later arrested him in a follow up operation in Kano, just as another suspect, Rabilu Sa’ad Abubakar, 42, was also arrested in a follow up operation in Kano, following the seizure of his consignment, 1,980 bottles of Cough syrup with codeine, concealed inside cartons, seized along Abuja- Kaduna Express road.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...