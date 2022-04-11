NDLEA intercepts 101 parcels of cocaine in children duvets

Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have recovered no less than 101 parcels of Cocaine concealed in eight children duvets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The illicit drug was said to have been brought into the country by a 52-yearold Brazilian returnee, Akudirinwa Uchenna who hails from Oru East Local Government area of Imo State.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the suspect was arrested on Saturday April 9, at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha aboard Qatar Airline flight, while the 101 parcels of the class A drug with a gross weight of 13.2 kilogram were recovered from his only check-in bag.

Babafemi said during preliminary interview, Uchenna who claimed to be a carpenter confessed that he was to be paid N5million for trafficking the drug after successfully delivering the consignment in Lagos.

In another development, big pellets of skunk concealed in detergent containers have also been intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu from a 37-year-old South African returnee, Ezekwesili Afamefune who brought in the consignment weighing 730grams aboard Ethiopian Airline flight from Johannesburg, South Africa via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Afamefune hails from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

