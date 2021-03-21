Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts 200kg of hard drugs at Lagos, Abuja, Kano airports

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Attempts by some defiant traffickers to export hard drugs through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano have been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with 200 kilogrammes of the illicit substances seized from them.
At the Lagos airport, a 41-year-old Adewuyi Olayinka was arrested while trying to export 650 grammes of cocaine wrapped in two parcels to the United Kingdom through the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA cargo, Ikeja.
According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, the drug was concealed in dry local pepper and herbal concoction popularly called ‘agbo’
In the same vein, 107 kilogrammes of hard drug suspected to be Khat has been seized at the cargo shed of the Kano airport while being exported to Canada.
According to the Ag. Commander, MAKIA Command of the NDLEA, Mohammed Ajiya, “the drug, which weighed 107kgs was concealed in golden colour polythene bags covered with textile materials and labelled tea with a view to deceive and mislead our officers.
“The so called tea arose the suspicion of officers at the cargo shed who insisted that it must be subjected to laboratory analysis and test before it will be allowed to go, because the so called tea came from Lagos by road to Kano and our operatives wondered why the owner did not ship it via Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos. Hence, the reason the shipment was delayed until sample was taken and sent to our forensic lab for analysis. The result came out positive for Khat, it has since been seized and is now in our custody.”
Equally, an attempt by a trafficker to export 92.250 kilogrammes of Khat via Turkish Air through the cargo warehouse, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has also been frustrated and the hard drug packed in six cartoons heading to Goussainville in France confiscated.
Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, the NDLEA Commander at the Abuja airport said the clearing agent processing the consignment for export claimed the cargo was dried moringa leaves as stated in the airway bill but upon laboratory tests, it turned out to be hard drug.
Chairman/Chief Executive of the lead anti-drug agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has already commended the Commanders, men and officers of the three international airports Commands for their vigilance and efforts to secure Nigerians and citizens of destination countries from the menace of illicit drugs, he was quoted to have said in a statement released on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s
Director, Media & Advocacy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos to demolish 102 distressed buildings next week

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Flummoxed by the incessant collapse of buildings, Lagos State government may from next week demolish about 102 distressed buildings.   According to a New Telegraph investigation, the affected 102 distressed buildings, which have been identified and marked, cut across all the local government areas of the state, having failed integrity tests.   Further investigation has […]
Metro & Crime

Child, 620 tents burnt as fire guts Borno IDP camp

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A three-year-old child was burnt to death while 620 makeshift houses were destroyed when fire gutted the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, called Customs House, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State. The fire outbreak, which started about 8.30am, burnt parts of the camp and was put out by the combined efforts of the IDPs, […]
Metro & Crime

Court grants Adoke’s request for medical trip

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission to Mohammed Adoke, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for medical examination. The former AGF had through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, sought the leave of the court to travel for a medical checkup but the application was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica