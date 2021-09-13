News

NDLEA intercepts 24, 311kgs heroin, codeine in at Lagos airport, Tincan seaport

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barely a week after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted N6 billion worth of Amphetamine (aka jihadists’ drug), at the Apapa port in Lagos, personnel of the Agency have again seized over 24, 311 kilogrammes of heroin, codeine as well as Arizona and Colorado variantsof cannabisinfreshdrug busts at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja and the Tincan seaport, Apapa, Lagos state.

 

The first seizure came on Friday 3rd September, 2021 at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA where two consignments containing 10.350kg heroin and 25.2kg cannabis from South Africa were intercepted.

 

In series of sting operations between September 4 and 6, in different parts of Lagos, four suspects were arrested including Mrs. Bello Kafayat Ayo, who was picked from Shino Street, Palmgroove area of the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UNICEF: 10.4m children in Nigeria, 6 others face acute malnutrition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An estimated 10.4 million children in seven countries, including Nigeria, will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement yesterday. “As 2021 approaches, UNICEF is deeply concerned for the health and wellbeing of 10.4 million children projected to suffer from acute malnutrition next year in those countries,” the […]
News

PTF cautions states on full reopening of schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as ASUU says ‘it’s suicidal to reopen varsities now’ The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned states planning to fully reopen schools to be guided by the experiences of a number of advanced countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.   The PTF, however, said it was not against […]
News

Eid-el-Fitr celebration: Civil Defence deploys specialised operatives nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Determined to ensure violence-free Eid-el- Fitr celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has concluded arrangements to deploy both conventional and specialised operatives across the country. Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, gave the directive in view of possible threats of violence by suspected criminal elements. The directive was conveyed in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica