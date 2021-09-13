NDLEA intercepts 24, 311kgs heroin, codeine in at Lagos airport, Tincan seaport

Barely a week after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted N6 billion worth of Amphetamine (aka jihadists’ drug), at the Apapa port in Lagos, personnel of the Agency have again seized over 24, 311 kilogrammes of heroin, codeine as well as Arizona and Colorado variantsof cannabisinfreshdrug busts at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja and the Tincan seaport, Apapa, Lagos state.

The first seizure came on Friday 3rd September, 2021 at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA where two consignments containing 10.350kg heroin and 25.2kg cannabis from South Africa were intercepted.

In series of sting operations between September 4 and 6, in different parts of Lagos, four suspects were arrested including Mrs. Bello Kafayat Ayo, who was picked from Shino Street, Palmgroove area of the state

