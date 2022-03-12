NDLEA intercepts 3m opioid, 8, 613kg other illicit drugs in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted 3 million capsules of opioids at Jaelith Bonded Container Terminal under Tincan seaport in Apapa area of Lagos. A statement issued by the agency issued by its spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi on Friday added that the agency also seized 3 million capsules of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol weighing 1,500 kilograms on Monday.

Babafemi added that the feat followed a similar operation in which anti-nar-cotic officers of the agency intercepted 8,613 kilograms of loud cannabis smuggled in from Ghana through the waterways at the Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos last Sunday.

“The seized drugs at the bonded terminal were discovered during a joint examination of a 20ft container, SUDU 7774749 with men of Customs service. “Though the consignment was said to have originated from Ningbo province in China and falsely labelled as containing 271 packages of “insulating fittings, faucet water closet wc, industrial office printing machine, investigations revealed that information on the bill of lading and shipping documents were fake.”

