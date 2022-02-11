NDLEA intercepts 40,250kg Codeine worth N2bn at Lagos port

…as Customs seizes N212.7m codeine syrup falsely declared as hot plates

Barely a week after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), seized 14,080kg of Codeine based syrup at the Apapa seaport, Lagos, they have again intercepted 40,250 kilograms of the schedule 2 controlled narcotic worth over N2billion imported in two 40ft containers from India. This is even as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT)Command also seized codeine based cough syrup , and sex enhancing drug with a duty paid value of N212.7million.

The drug bust comes on the heels of a similar seizure of 14,080kg codeine syrup and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Apapa port. Both seizures followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders such as Customs, DSS, Navy and others.

The latest consignments intercepted on Tuesday, February 8, were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU 1067338 with 1,751 cartons, with a market value of N2, 012, 500, 000 (Two Billion, Twelve Million and Five Hundred Thousand Naira). The consignments were seized at the Port Express Bonded Terminal, Berger-Apapa after they were discovered concealed behind cartons of hypergra 200mg and deluxe chilly cutters, after which the Agency’s sniffer dogs were brought in to identify the illegal substance. Also, discovered among the seizures of drugs without certification of the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), at the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT)Command were manual blenders. The Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Hammi Swomen said in Lagos that the drugs which came in two 40 feet containers from India were falsely declared as hot plate for cooking.

He noted that the seizure was the highest ever made in the history of the command through shared intelligence. The comptroller stressed the drugs were marked for export from India the country of origin and that no declaration was made before the seizures were effected. Swomen said that the tempo of curbing illicit trade in the area would be sustained.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...