Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts bandits, seizes heavy weapons in Katsina, Benue

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested three armed suspected bandits in Katsina and Benue states. The suspects identified as Adamu Shehu, Tukur Mohammed and Ibrahim Suleiman were arrested while allegedly on an attack mission in Katsina State, with three AK 47 rifles among other dangerous items recovered them. The agency spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said a heavy weapon manufacturer, One Celestine Chidiebere was also arrested with a high calibre G3 rifle along with 78 rounds of life ammunition (RLA) of 7.62mm calibre and five empty shells of same in Benue State, while trying to move the heavy weapon and ammunition to Jos, Plateau State.

Babafemi said the arrests and seizures were made at NDLEA checkpoints in the two states where narcotic officers were on stop and search vehicles for illicit drugs. Speaking when the Benue State command was handing over the high calibre G3 rifle and the suspect to the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on August 12, Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigidier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), noted that the NDLEA will continue to support efforts by other security agencies, especially the armed forces to restore law and order across the country.

“For us at NDLEA, we’ll continue to do our best with our highly dedicated officers and men to cut off accessibility to illicit drugs by criminal gangs by blocking the trafficking of these psychoactive and psychotropic substances. In doing this, we’ll not shy away from complementing the efforts of other security agencies especially our armed forces in our collective bid to restore security and maintain law and order in all parts of the country,” Gen. Marwa stated. According to him, “the three armed bandits were arrested by our officers on patrol in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina on Thursday August 5, on their way from Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state to Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina for another devilish mission. “A Toyota Corolla car with registration number Kaduna TRK 149 AE, three AK 47 rifles with magazines and ammunition, different types of charms, rings, cash and other items were recovered from them. I have since directed they be handed over to the Army Brigade in Katsina for further investigation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Otuoke Varsity student commits suicide over poor academic performance

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A 27-year-old 200-level student of History and Diplomacy in the Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, Lucky Arikekpar, reportedly committed suicide on Monday. Arikekpar, who hailed from Otuakeme in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, hanged himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan after locking the door and windows. Sources in the […]
Metro & Crime

Traffic Law: No going back on clampdown on violators, LASG insists

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Impounds 150 vehicles, 131 motorcycles *26 motorcyclists in detention, says Taskforce Concerned over the frequent clash between officials of the Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit and commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada riders, the Lagos State government Wednesday vowed to continue to enforce its traffic laws to maintain sanity on roads and […]
Metro & Crime

EU-UN: Why FGM persists in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

…as ministry raises the alarm over rise in child abductions as police recover six Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki The European Union-United Nations (EU-UN), Monday said Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) persists in Nigeria due to deeply entrenched cultural practice and beliefs in many communities with regional and ethnic variations in prevalence. It also identified ignorance and limited knowledge of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica