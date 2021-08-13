NDLEA intercepts bandits, seizes heavy weapons in Katsina, Benue

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested three armed suspected bandits in Katsina and Benue states. The suspects identified as Adamu Shehu, Tukur Mohammed and Ibrahim Suleiman were arrested while allegedly on an attack mission in Katsina State, with three AK 47 rifles among other dangerous items recovered them. The agency spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said a heavy weapon manufacturer, One Celestine Chidiebere was also arrested with a high calibre G3 rifle along with 78 rounds of life ammunition (RLA) of 7.62mm calibre and five empty shells of same in Benue State, while trying to move the heavy weapon and ammunition to Jos, Plateau State.

Babafemi said the arrests and seizures were made at NDLEA checkpoints in the two states where narcotic officers were on stop and search vehicles for illicit drugs. Speaking when the Benue State command was handing over the high calibre G3 rifle and the suspect to the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on August 12, Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigidier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), noted that the NDLEA will continue to support efforts by other security agencies, especially the armed forces to restore law and order across the country.

“For us at NDLEA, we’ll continue to do our best with our highly dedicated officers and men to cut off accessibility to illicit drugs by criminal gangs by blocking the trafficking of these psychoactive and psychotropic substances. In doing this, we’ll not shy away from complementing the efforts of other security agencies especially our armed forces in our collective bid to restore security and maintain law and order in all parts of the country,” Gen. Marwa stated. According to him, “the three armed bandits were arrested by our officers on patrol in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina on Thursday August 5, on their way from Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state to Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina for another devilish mission. “A Toyota Corolla car with registration number Kaduna TRK 149 AE, three AK 47 rifles with magazines and ammunition, different types of charms, rings, cash and other items were recovered from them. I have since directed they be handed over to the Army Brigade in Katsina for further investigation.”

