NDLEA intercepts cocaine, skunk from Brazil, Canada at Enugu airport, Lagos port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has recovered cocaine, skunk concealed in herbal tea packsandimportedvehiclesbydrug cartels from Brazil and Canada and thwarted efforts to bring drugs into Nigeria through the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, and the Tin-can seaport in Lagos.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said that at the Enugu Airport, an Ethiopian Airline male passenger, Eze Ikenna, 42, coming from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was intercepted on arrival at the airport at about 12:30pm on Friday, January 20.

That a search of his two bags revealed 19 big sachets which he claimed to contain herbal tea, but were later found to be cocaine weighing 16.20 kilograms. In the same vein, a joint examination carried out on a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax, Okota Bonded Terminal by NDLEA operatives attached to Tincan Command of the Agency on Wednesday, January 18, led to the discovery of 110.75kgs of cannabis sativa concealed in two of the four vehicles in the container: a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV.

Babafemi said deliberate efforts to cut access to illicit opioids by the Agency again paid off on Tuesday when a consignment of TramadolthatNDLEAoperatives have been tracking for some months was eventually traced to a warehouse at Greenfield Estate, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

When the store was opened, a total of one million, six hundred and forty five thousand, five hundred and sixty (1,645,560) pills of Tramadol 100mg, 200mg and 225mg were recovered. Another 60,000 pills of Tramadol 250mg were equally recovered from a wanted drug dealer, Diugwu Alphonsus in Bariga area of the state same day while raids carried out in Akala area of Mushin on Wednesday 18th and Friday 20th January led to the recovery of 781.7kgs of cannabis.

In Osun State, NDLEA officers on Friday, January 20 took into custody a blind 67-year-old grandfather, Aliyu Adebiyi, in whose house they found 234 kilograms of cannabis at Sokoto village, Owena Ijesa, Atakumosa East Local Government Area.

In his statement, the man said a drug dealer kept the consignment with him for a fee of N6,000 per month and paid for three months upfront. Similarly, a leper notorious for drug dealing, Haruna Abdullahi, 45, was also arrested at Garko town, Kano on Thursday January 19, while 2.2kgs of cannabis and various quantities of Diazepam and Exol were recovered from him

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...