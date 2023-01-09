NDLEA intercepts drug consignments in wooden statue, imported vehicle

…seizes 3,975kgs skunk, 58,200 Tramadol pills

Attempts by elements of organised criminal groups to use various disingenuous modes of concealment to import consignments of illicit substances into Nigeria and export same to the United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirate through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja and Tincan seaport in Lagos have been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said no less than 37.5 kilograms of such illicit consignments were intercepted in the past week, with the arrest of 11 suspects in interdiction operations that led to the seizure of almost four tons of skunk in Kaduna, Kano and Lagos state.

Babafemi said at the Lagos airport, a freight agent Ogunsina Damilare was arrested on Friday January 6, following a bid to export 1.5 kilograms of skunk hidden in foodstuffs to Dubai, United Arab Emirate through the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA, while a similar attempt to ship 11.5kgs of the same substance to the United Kingdom was frustrated.

The consignment concealed in a giant wooden sculpture was also intercepted by the NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations (DOGI) at a courier company in Lagos. Curiously, the latter emanated from Ghana with London as destination.

At the Tincan port in Lagos, a shipment of 24.5kilograms cannabis indica to Nigeria from Montreal, Canada was intercepted by operatives, while an N8million bribe offered NDLEA officers by the importer has been secured in an account for the prosecution of the case. While the importer, Cedrick Maduweke is still at large, one of his accomplices, Steve Isioma has been arrested.

The consignment was hidden in a used Toyota Sienna vehicle that arrived the port along with three other cars in a container marked MSMU 5082733. A total of 3, 672 kilo grams of cannabis sativa were recovered from two locations and five suspects arrested in Kaduna during separate raid operations.

Arrested at a warehouse at Rido village on Wednesday January 3, include: Edward Emmanuel, 28; and Miracle Madu, with 298 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 3,576kgs. During the investigations it was revealed that the consignment was moved from a southern state to Kaduna in a petroleum product bearing truck.

Also, two other suspects: Sunday Bassey, 29 and Jessica Daniel, 14, were nabbed with 96kgs of same substance at Gonin Gora area of the state, while Sanusi Isah, 30, was arrested on Saturday January 7, at Giwa area with over 12,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg and Diazepam.

