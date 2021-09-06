Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts drugged candies from UK

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it has arrested a 22-year-old National Youth Service Corps member, Arnold Maniru, for allegedly importing four kilograms of drugged candies from the United Kingdom.

 

NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement yesterday. Babafemi said that the corps member, serving with a government agency in Abuja, was arrested on Saturday, August 28, following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.

 

He said that a controlled delivery of the parcel, which contained the candies laced with arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, were subsequently carried out.

 

Also, operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted 1.2kg of cannabis, concealed inside locally made cookies going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

