Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts N1.1bn travellers’ cheques, cocaine at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…seizes 2.3million Tramadol tabs, bottles of Codeine in Kaduna

 

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted travellers’ cheques in different foreign currencies with a total value of one billion, one hundred and fifty seven million, six hundred and seventy thousand, four hundred and sixty nine naira and ninety two kobo at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

 

 

The agency also arrested one Oguma Richard Uchenna in connection with the attempt to export the cheques, which were neatly concealed inside four bound hard cover books disguised as academic project literatures, to the United Kingdom.

 

The agency’s spokesperson  Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement said the financial instruments suspected to be counterfeits were discovered on Wednesday, April 27, at NAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport during cargo examination of some consignments meant for export to the UK on a cargo flight.

 

A breakdown of the cheques showed they have monetary values of Two Hundred and Eighty Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty Three Dollars, Thirty One Cent ($287,  623.31); One Million Four Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand Three Hundred Canadian Dollars ($1,456,300) and One Million Two Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand Eight Hundred (1,297,800) Euros. In the same vein, operatives of the NDLEA at the airport also foiled attempt by drug traffickers to smuggle into Nigeria 10.89kilograms of cocaine through a Qatar Airways flight.

 

The illicit drug was hidden in seven children duvets packed in an unaccompanied bag from Brazil. Meanwhile, raid operations in Kaduna, Ondo and Akwa Ibom states led to the seizure of about 2,000kg of Tramadol, Codeine, Cannabis and Heroin. In Ondo State, 401kg of cannabis was recovered and two suspects: Julius Dapo, (56) and Emeka Ikebuaku, (32), were arrested at Ipele forest in Owo area on Sunday, April 24.

 

On same day, a suspected transborder drug trafficker, Chigbo Chinonye, (42), was arrested with amphetamine  weighing 2.5kg and heroin weighing 0.5kg during stop and search operation conducted along Oron- Ibaka road on his way to Cameroon.

He concealed the drugs using false bottom packaging. While in Kaduna, a total of 47 cartons of suspected fake Tramadol, comprising 2,350,000 tablets, weighing 1222kg were seized in Zaria on Monday, April 25, while a dealer, Chinedu Asogwa was arrested the following day April 26, along Abuja-Kaduna express road, with 2919 bottles of cough syrup with codeine, measuring 291.9litres and a gross weight of 396kg.

 

While commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna state’s Commands of the Agency for the seizures and arrests in the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd), charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain steadfast and vigilant in their areas of responsibility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cocaine importation: NDLEA arraigns 7 Indians, 3 Nigerians

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned seven Indians and three Nigerians at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful importation of 43.1kg of cocaine into Nigeria. The 10 defendants were docked alongside a firm, Oilways Logistics and Energy Limited, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful importation of the […]
Metro & Crime

Prostitution: Syndicate traffics 25 Delta schoolgirls to Cote d’Ivoire

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

…traumatised parents beg govt for assistance There was anguish in Uvwie and Okpe local government areas of Delta State yesterday after it was discovered that several schoolgirls have been trafficked to Cote d’Ivoire for prostitution. The girls were trafficked allegedly by a female member of a trafficking syndicate without the consent of their parents. The […]
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu receives 30-year development plan for Abia

Posted on Author Reporter

*Vows to aid implementation   Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba   Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has received the draft plan for the state’s long-term development plan. This is even as he pledges his commitment to the implementation of parts of the draft plan during his tenure. Receiving the draft plan from a delegation of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica