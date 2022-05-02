NDLEA intercepts N1.1bn travellers’ cheques, cocaine at Lagos airport

…seizes 2.3million Tramadol tabs, bottles of Codeine in Kaduna

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted travellers’ cheques in different foreign currencies with a total value of one billion, one hundred and fifty seven million, six hundred and seventy thousand, four hundred and sixty nine naira and ninety two kobo at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

The agency also arrested one Oguma Richard Uchenna in connection with the attempt to export the cheques, which were neatly concealed inside four bound hard cover books disguised as academic project literatures, to the United Kingdom.

The agency’s spokesperson Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement said the financial instruments suspected to be counterfeits were discovered on Wednesday, April 27, at NAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport during cargo examination of some consignments meant for export to the UK on a cargo flight.

A breakdown of the cheques showed they have monetary values of Two Hundred and Eighty Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty Three Dollars, Thirty One Cent ($287, 623.31); One Million Four Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand Three Hundred Canadian Dollars ($1,456,300) and One Million Two Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand Eight Hundred (1,297,800) Euros. In the same vein, operatives of the NDLEA at the airport also foiled attempt by drug traffickers to smuggle into Nigeria 10.89kilograms of cocaine through a Qatar Airways flight.

The illicit drug was hidden in seven children duvets packed in an unaccompanied bag from Brazil. Meanwhile, raid operations in Kaduna, Ondo and Akwa Ibom states led to the seizure of about 2,000kg of Tramadol, Codeine, Cannabis and Heroin. In Ondo State, 401kg of cannabis was recovered and two suspects: Julius Dapo, (56) and Emeka Ikebuaku, (32), were arrested at Ipele forest in Owo area on Sunday, April 24.

On same day, a suspected transborder drug trafficker, Chigbo Chinonye, (42), was arrested with amphetamine weighing 2.5kg and heroin weighing 0.5kg during stop and search operation conducted along Oron- Ibaka road on his way to Cameroon.

He concealed the drugs using false bottom packaging. While in Kaduna, a total of 47 cartons of suspected fake Tramadol, comprising 2,350,000 tablets, weighing 1222kg were seized in Zaria on Monday, April 25, while a dealer, Chinedu Asogwa was arrested the following day April 26, along Abuja-Kaduna express road, with 2919 bottles of cough syrup with codeine, measuring 291.9litres and a gross weight of 396kg.

While commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna state’s Commands of the Agency for the seizures and arrests in the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd), charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain steadfast and vigilant in their areas of responsibility.

